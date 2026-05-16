Pedestrian killed in horrific accident on the R21

A pedestrian was killed in a horrific collision on the R21 highway near the N1 interchange on Friday night, leaving emergency crews to close off part of the fast lane.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 20:00 after reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at high speed.

“Members from the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit and Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services arrived to find the victim lying in the fast lane of the highway with extensive injuries.”

Despite efforts by emergency personnel, the patient was declared dead on scene.

The incident was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

According to Arrive Alive, South African road traffic regulations prohibit pedestrians from walking on or crossing freeways such as the R21, except in emergencies or where permitted by signage.

Road safety authorities have repeatedly warned that crossing highways remains extremely dangerous due to high vehicle speeds and limited visibility, particularly at night.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl declared brain-dead after tragic electric scooter accident

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.