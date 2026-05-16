Pretoria schoolgirl declared brain-dead after tragic electric scooter accident

The parents of 12-year-old Kira Meyer are still trying to come to terms with the devastating news that their daughter has been declared brain-dead following her electric scooter accident on Mother’s Day.

In an emotional update, Kira’s mother, Angelique, said she had been sitting with her phone for 30 minutes, struggling to find the words.

She said Kira was declared brain-dead by three doctors on Friday evening.

According to Angelique, Kira’s lungs have also failed. Although she remains connected to machines, her mother said they believe she is already “safe at Jesus’ feet”.

Angelique explained that doctors described it as an unnatural death and that certain tests and processes must still be followed before Kira can officially be declared deceased.

“At this stage, we as her parents are still trying to make sense of everything,” she said.

She added that they are not yet ready to post words such as “rest softly” or “angel wings”, saying they will speak those words when the time is right — when Kira is no longer connected to machines and when they have an official time of death.

The family thanked everyone for the prayers that have carried them through this difficult time and asked people not to stop praying.

Kira, a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, fell from her electric scooter while riding inside her residential complex on Sunday afternoon.

According to her mother, the family had been spending Mother’s Day together when Kira asked to go scooter riding with her stepfather. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The exact cause of the fall remains unclear, although doctors suspect she may have suffered a seizure. Angelique previously said Kira’s older brother also began experiencing seizures at around the same age.

Kira was airlifted to Milpark Hospital following the accident.

Also read: Pretoria schoolgirl fights for life after electric scooter accident

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