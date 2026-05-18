Pretoria great-grandmother celebrates 99 years of faith, family and love

There was joy, laughter and heartfelt celebration at SAVF Huis Silversig Old Age Home earlier this month as beloved resident Tokkie Wannenburg celebrated her 99th birthday surrounded by family, close friends and members of her church community.

Affectionately known as ‘Tannie Tokkie’, Wannenburg marked the milestone on May 4 with thoughtful gifts, warm visits, and messages of love from those closest to her.

For the soft-spoken great-grandmother, the celebration was not only about reaching another birthday, but about gratitude, faith and the people who have stood beside her throughout her life journey.

“It is only the Lord’s grace that I may still be spared. It is God who has brought me to see 99 years of long life.”

Born in 1927 in Bultfontein in the Free State, Wannenburg grew up in a farming community before later pursuing a career in nursing.

After completing nursing school, she worked at a hospital in Bloemfontein before relocating to Pretoria in 1967, where she continued dedicating her life to caring for others.

Friends and loved ones describe her as compassionate, intelligent and deeply devoted to her faith.

Although she originally attended the Dutch Reformed Church, Wannenburg later joined the New Apostolic Church and remains a committed member of the Silverton congregation.

Even at 99 years old, she still speaks passionately about serving God and encouraging others to grow spiritually.

“Serving God brings me joy; without Him, I wouldn’t be here. When I see the house of the Lord, it makes me happy. It takes my pains away,” she says.

She expresses deep gratitude to the priests and church members who continue supporting her, including helping transport her from the old age home to church every Sunday.

“Throughout these years, my priests have healed my soul and supported me in the journey of serving God,” she says.

The birthday celebration brought together family members, friends from the old age home and fellow church members, all eager to honour a woman many describe as loving, caring and full of wisdom.

Wannenburg is the mother of six children, although three have sadly passed away.

She is also a proud grandmother and great-grandmother, with a large family she treasures dearly.

She says she would still like to knit and sew and also do painting, but her hands no longer allow her to pursue her hobbies.

Nothing, she says, makes her happier than spending time with her children and grandchildren.

“When I visit my son at his home and get to see my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, it makes me happy,” she says.

Reflecting on her life, Wannenburg shares fond memories of gardening, cutting, and styling flowers and nature, saying some of her happiest moments came from creating beautiful gardens and watching her family grow.

“One of my happiest memories was when my children were born and another memory I will cherish forever is doing gardening because I love plants and flowers.”

She also laughs while recalling one humorous family moment that still makes her smile today.

“I recall when my son was chased by ducks upon a hill,” she chuckles.

Wannenburg says she was deeply grateful to everyone who contributed toward making her birthday celebration special.

“Very nice, very awesome, and very thankful to God, also everyone who came and helped make this surprise birthday a success.”

Her message to younger generations remains simple but heartfelt: “Get closer to God, invite him in everything you do, respect other people, live a healthy lifestyle and pray every day,” she advises.

Residents and staff at the old age home say Wannenburg remains known for her positivity, kindness and strong faith despite ongoing health challenges.

She currently suffers from back pain and discomfort in her legs, which has become more difficult because of her ageing wheelchair.

According to close friend and volunteer Ilona Fortuin, Wannenburg urgently needs a wheelchair with two footrests, as her current wheelchair only has one, making it difficult for her to balance comfortably.

Fortuin explained that the missing footrest contributes to Wannenburg’s discomfort and leg pain, particularly as she already struggles with mobility issues.

The old age home’s social workers are also arranging a warmer room for her and hoping to find her another friend to help brighten her days further.

Among those who continue caring for her daily is fellow resident and friend Carol Visser, who, despite facing her own health challenges, helps Wannenburg prepare for church and pushes her wheelchair every Sunday.

The two women, both members of the New Apostolic Church, have formed a close friendship at the home.

Community members wishing to assist with donations or contribute toward a good second-hand or used wheelchair can contact Fortuin on 065 604 8686.

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