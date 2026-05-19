Pretoria family relocates after traumatic attack on son

A Pretoria family who decided to start a new life in America after a traumatic attack on their son says the experience permanently changed their sense of safety.

The family, who now live in Colorado as part of the American refugee programme for white South Africans, say the attack on their son, Luann, was the turning point that made them realise things would never completely be the same again.

According to reports, the American government is currently considering expanding the annual refugee quota for white South Africans even further.

“After the attack, there was constant fear — fear when the children went out, fear when someone knocked on the door, fear over the simplest things that had previously felt normal,” said Marisa Combrinck.

Also read: “They left my child for dead” – Mother after gruesome home attack

Although Luann still carries physical and emotional scars, she says he shows incredible perseverance every day.

Four armed robbers broke into a home in Bosveld Street, Wonderboom. Photo: Supplied

“He is trying to do his normal things again, laughing more and slowly starting to regain his confidence.”

The mother described the months after the attack as some of the most difficult of their lives.

“To see your child so hurt and vulnerable, and to know you cannot take away the pain, fear and trauma, breaks something inside of you.”

Last year, Luann arrived home after school as usual and caught robbers in the middle of ransacking the house. He was attacked from behind and struck over the head with a sharp object, believed to be a garden spade, before being left for dead.

“Hulle het my kind vir dood gelos.” Foto: Verskaf

She says there was no single moment that determined their decision, but rather the period after the attack when the reality of what had happened began to sink in.

“We started realising how deeply it affected our sense of safety and trust. Things that used to feel normal, like going about everyday life without worry, suddenly felt different.”

According to her, the family slowly realised the experience would permanently change the course of their lives.

“That realisation slowly sank in: that as a family we had not only gone through an event, but that it fundamentally changed the decisions we would make going forward.”

She emphasised, however, that the decision to leave South Africa was not an easy one.

“South Africa is our home. It is where we grew up, where our memories are, and where many of the people we love still are.”

The family left South Africa on May 11 to begin their new life in America.

“It was a day filled with emotions — goodbye, uncertainty, but also hope for what lies ahead.”

They now live near the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, where they have already started establishing their new life by arranging documentation, bank accounts and housing.

The mother says their biggest hope is to give their children a life without constant fear.

“For us, it is not about comfort, but about a life where they can grow up without constant fear and simply be children.”

Luann still experiences trauma and fears after the attack, but his parents see how new experiences and activities are slowly helping him adjust.

“He enjoys fishing, playing golf and even discovering disc golf. It helps him rebuild confidence and a sense of peace.”

The family says they hope people will understand that their decision was not made impulsively.

“It was not a decision made out of convenience or impulse, but through a long process of reflection, prayer and the reality of our circumstances.”

“We also hope people will realise that every family’s story is different. For us, it was about our children’s safety, their emotional wellbeing and the need to find a sense of stability and hope again.”

“Ultimately, we simply ask for understanding — that people will see this was a parental decision, made with love and responsibility for our family’s future.”

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