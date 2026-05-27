Innovative mobile desks transform learning in paediatric wards

Over a hundred portable desk trolley bags were handed over on May 26 to eight public hospitals.

The donation was through the hands of organisations such as MiDesk Global, ADS Insight and the Gauteng Department of Health.

The MiDesk is an innovative portable unit that transforms from a trolley bag into a desk, chair, and a solar-powered light, transforming anywhere into a study station.

It was first conceptualised in 2016, when the then 16-year-old MiDesk Global chief impact officer, Talita Boodhram, crafted the first prototype for her Grade 10 science project.

Today, over 5 200 children across South Africa have MiDesks. They have worked with over 64 schools in Southern Africa, with a goal to reach a million children by 2030.

The effort saw 110 desks distributed to several hospitals; Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH), Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, Sebokeng Hospital, and Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital.

Rekord attended the official handover to SBAH on May 26. It was the fourth ward in the hospital to receive MiDesks.

“What we found highlighted a major gap. While hospitals are designed for medical care, they are often not equipped to support children academically during extended stays,” Boodhram said.

“This campaign addresses a critical intersection of healthcare and educational infrastructure. When children are hospitalised for extended periods, they are not only fighting illness but also fighting falling behind in their education,” she said.

She said providing these desks to paediatric wards helps restore a sense of normalcy for young patients, but highlights that there are over 2.3 million other learners in South Africa who do not have a desk.

Not having a desk can affect writing, homework ability, creativity and dignity, especially for girls.

“Because the MiDesk is wheeled, staff can easily bring the desk directly to the child’s bedside, and its foldable design means it can be safely stored out of the way when medical teams need space. Education should not be limited by a child’s environment.

Children should be able to read, write and study with comfort and dignity, whether they are at school, at home, in a clinic or in a hospital ward,” said Boodhram.

The Steve Biko collaboration happened when the hospital’s Head of Paediatric and Child Health clinical unit, Professor Jeané Cloete, saw a young girl using a MiDesk to do homework while patiently waiting for hours at a rural clinic.

Cloete then reached out to the non-profit, leading to an assessment of the paediatric ward at Steve Biko.

“In many wards, there is very little dedicated space for learning. Teaching often happens on bedside tables, beds, or small makeshift surfaces,” Cloete said.

“MiDesks create a proper workspace where they can sit comfortably and focus on their schoolwork while they recover. Many children are in the hospital for long stretches because of their illness or treatment. Missing weeks or months of school has a real impact, so they try to keep up with core subjects while they can,” Cloete said.

SBAH’s Assistant Nursing Manager for the Paediatric Ward, Martha Mnyakeni, said the desks will make a difference in the children’s lives beyond what the healthcare professionals can provide.

“With patients’ recovery, we always think about medication. But for now, today’s donation is something very special. It’s something that’s different from medicine, something that will make them feel at home, have their own space, be able to write, to learn, and to eat at there own time,” Mnyakeni said.

Mnyakeni thanked the NPO for the desks and “thoughtfulness toward our patients”.

One of the teachers from the hospital school, Aneya Geldenhuys, said at first they used to use the kids’ bedside tables as makeshift desks for the kids while learning, but since the MiDesks arrived, they have opened the door to many other advantages.

“It’s also good for the kids to get off their beds and to socialise with other kids so that they don’t feel alone. A lot of the time, the kids sitting here can feel like they’re the only kids that are sick or getting treatment. So, it’s always good to get them together, in a group, even if they’re sitting across from each other, just to get them interact and they can see and feel that they are not alone during their time in the hospital,” Geldenhuys said.

Geldenhuys said the portable desks are working wonderfully, as the storage spaces allow her not to have to carry folders, stationery, and materials (grades R-7) to and from wards, and the kids can store their belongings safely.

The hospital school is part of the Department of Education. There are hospital schools at SBAH, Kalafong Hospital, Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, and Tshwane Rehabilitation Hospital.

The desks are made from lightweight recyclable materials and align with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals linked to education, health and sustainable development.

“As a long-term partner and sponsor of MiDesks, we are proud to be able to support such an important initiative. We believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn, regardless of their circumstances. Something as simple as having a proper workspace can restore a sense of routine, comfort and hope for a child during a difficult time, and hopefully these desks will make a difference to the many children being treated in these paediatric wards,” said ADS Insight founder, Aida Bakri.

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