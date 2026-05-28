Residents urged to vaccinate early to ease pressure on clinics

The Tshwane metro health department has urged residents to vaccinate against flu as winter illnesses place pressure on healthcare facilities.

MMC for Health, Tshegofatso Mashabela, calls on all residents to vaccinate against seasonal influenza as part of efforts to protect public health and reduce overcrowding in public healthcare facilities during winter.

“As temperatures continue to decline, public clinics experience an increase in the number of patients presenting with flu-related illnesses, placing significant strain on healthcare workers, medical resources and service delivery,” she explained.

Mashabela said the metro believes that many of these cases can be prevented or reduced through early vaccination and responsible health practices.

“The flu vaccine helps prevent infections, reduces the risk of serious complications such as pneumonia, and limits transmission to vulnerable groups including the elderly, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.”

All municipal healthcare facilities across Pretoria currently have flu vaccines available free of charge to residents wishing to receive the vaccine.

Mashabela emphasised that the metro particularly encourages the following people to prioritise the vaccination: healthcare workers, people over the age of 65, residents of old age homes, pregnant women and cancer patients. People living with HIV/Aids as well as individuals suffering from chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory conditions must also be prepared.

Vaccination is open to all residents, and communities are encouraged to motivate family members, friends and neighbours to use this opportunity to protect themselves and those around them.

“By taking preventative measures early, residents can help minimise unnecessary clinic visits and ensure that public healthcare facilities remain accessible to patients requiring urgent medical attention during the winter season.”

Mashabela urged Region 4 residents, who are employed or attending school, to take advantage of the extended operating hours at Olievenhoutbosch Clinic to receive their vaccination at a convenient time.

“The flu vaccine is not only about protecting yourself, but also about protecting the broader healthcare system and ensuring that clinics are able to effectively assist patients in need. We encourage residents to vaccinate early, continue observing good hygiene practices and take advantage of the free flu vaccines available at our municipal healthcare facilities,” she added.

She said the metro remains committed to strengthening preventative healthcare measures and promoting the health and well-being of communities throughout winter.

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