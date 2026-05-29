No arrests yet after deadly Centurion Estate shooting

No arrests have been made yet following the shooting on Thursday outside the Blue Valley Golf and Country Estate in Centurion, which left two people dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened on Thursday morning, May 28, at the main gate visitors’ entrance lane, outside the estate perimeter.

According to the Blue Valley Homeowners Association (BVHOA), the incident involved a vehicle that was stationed outside the estate’s main gate. There were four occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

“Sadly, two occupants were declared deceased on the scene, with one of them being a resident, while the remaining two sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital by emergency paramedic personnel,” the BVHOA said.

Police previously said the four victims were in a Toyota vehicle when two unknown men on motorcycles approached them.

The suspects allegedly got off the motorcycles and opened fire on the occupants before fleeing the scene.

The driver and front passenger were declared dead, while the two other occupants were taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The BVHOA said the incident occurred outside the estate perimeter and was attended to by emergency services, SAPS and forensic investigation teams.

BVHOA management and Fidelity Security Services were also on site to assist with securing the area, coordinating access control and diverting traffic.

As an additional safety precaution, Fidelity Security Services, the estate’s appointed security service provider, has deployed additional tactical armed guards to patrol and monitor the estate and surrounding areas.

The BVHOA confirmed that SAPS and forensic teams have concluded their preliminary investigations at the scene.

“Any further information regarding the incident, investigation, or identities involved may be obtained directly from SAPS,” the association said.

The HOA reassured residents that their safety, well-being, and security remain its highest priority.

“We remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment within the estate and will continue working closely with security personnel and law enforcement authorities to ensure the continued protection of all residents,” it said.

Anyone with information that may assist police investigations is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS app.

Also read: Two killed, two injured in Centurion shooting

Also read: Explosive device detonates inside Menlyn Woolworths

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