New cameras bolster safety in South of Middle precinct

As the South of Middle (SoM) Precinct moves ahead with plans to implement a virtual closure system in Nieuw Muckleneuk and Brooklyn, stakeholders say existing camera networks have already demonstrated their value in deterring criminals and improving response times.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller said crime levels have decreased in Lynnwood Gardens Estate, where a combination of access control measures and surveillance technology has been implemented.

“Crime has decreased at Lynnwood Gardens Estate. The closure with booms plus cameras. Not just the cameras.”

Her comments come as the SoM Precinct seeks public support for a security initiative that will include Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, overview cameras, dedicated patrol vehicles and bicycle patrols.

SoM Precinct spokesperson Faan Nel said the precinct has already begun expanding surveillance coverage through a partnership with CSI Security.

Nel said cameras have recently been installed at the SoM Precinct Park, one of the area’s largest public open spaces.

“The cameras were actually donated by CSI,” said Nel.

“We are providing the infrastructure cost for the installation, but they are donating the cameras and will monitor them for us, free of charge.”

According to Nel, the initiative is aimed at improving safety and security in a communal space frequently used by residents.

“They’re taking the largest open communal space in the area and making sure that it’s monitored from a safety and security point of view,” he said.

CSI operations manager Gerhard Rossouw said the company became involved because of growing concerns about crime in the area.

He identified vehicle theft, burglaries, cellphone snatching and smash-and-grab incidents as some of the primary concerns affecting residents.

Rossouw said the planned camera system will include licence plate recognition technology and will be monitored around the clock.

He believes visible surveillance infrastructure serves as a powerful deterrent to would-be criminals.

“As soon as people see cameras, they are much more sceptical about actually committing any crime because they know the camera is watching them,” Rossouw said.

CSI has also been involved in camera projects in other Pretoria east areas, and it said expanding surveillance coverage remains an important part of modern crime prevention strategies.

Asked whether surveillance cameras help reduce crime, Rossouw said their effectiveness depends on continuous monitoring and rapid response.

The SoM Precinct’s proposed virtual closure system is intended to improve monitoring, co-ordination and response capabilities without restricting movement through physical road closures.

The planned system will rely on advanced surveillance infrastructure capable of identifying vehicles in real time and sharing information with security stakeholders to improve response times.

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