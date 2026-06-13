Police confirm officers were at racing hotspot but silent on investigation

Police have confirmed that two police officers linked to allegations surrounding Pretoria’s illegal street-racing scene were deployed to monitor drag racing activities in the Steve Biko Road area on the night 25-year-old Phillip Bezuidenhout lost his life.

The confirmation follows questions from Rekord after AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit submitted a letter to Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, raising concerns about the officers’ alleged involvement in a street-racing culture long associated with the area.

Also read: Two Pretoria police officers allegedly linked to deadly illegal street races

In response to Rekord‘s questions, police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said a culpable homicide case was opened at Wonderboompoort SAPS following the collision and that the investigation remains ongoing.

“Investigations have been conducted, and the matter is currently awaiting the post-mortem report before any further progress can be made,” she said.

Sibeko further confirmed that the two officers referred to in AfriForum’s letter were deployed in the area to monitor and address illegal drag racing activities.

However, despite being asked directly whether either officer would be investigated in light of the allegations contained in the letter, police did not provide an answer.

Rekord also asked whether an internal investigation had been launched and whether the officers’ alleged involvement in a street-racing WhatsApp group would be probed.

Sibeko said any person dissatisfied with the conduct or service rendered by SAPS members is encouraged to lodge a formal complaint for investigation. She said complaints can be lodged through the SAPS Head Office toll-free number, the Gauteng standby number, WhatsApp, the MySAPS App or via email.

The response comes after AfriForum alleged that one officer was a member of a WhatsApp group where street races were allegedly discussed and arranged, while both officers were allegedly present at the scene shortly after the fatal collision. AfriForum has called for the allegations to be investigated.

Rekord is in possession of screenshots from the WhatsApp group referred to in the letter, as well as photographs supplied by AfriForum, which it says show the officers at the scene on the night of the crash.

Also read: WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

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