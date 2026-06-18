Dorandia eyesore finally cleared after months of pressure

Residents of Dorandia are welcoming the successful removal of a long-standing rubble dump along Daan de Wet Nel Drive at the exit of the Madeliefie Centre, following months of complaints, follow-ups and putting pressure on the relevant authorities.

The area had become an eyesore for residents and motorists travelling through the neighbourhood, with piles of rubble and waste creating an untidy environment and raising concerns about the image of the area.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer confirmed that the site has now been cleaned and the rubble removed, following persistent efforts to have the matter addressed.

He said municipal teams left the rubble after conducting road repairs. This led other residents to dump on the sidewalks as well.

“After months of requests, follow-ups, escalations and continuous pressure, I am pleased to report that this rubble has finally been removed,” said Meyer.

According to the councillor, the successful clean-up demonstrates the importance of persistence when dealing with service delivery challenges.

“This corner had become an eyesore for far too long, and it is great to see it finally cleaned up.

“This shows that persistence pays off. We will continue to fight for a cleaner, safer and more attractive Ward 2,” he said.

Residents who regularly pass through the area expressed relief that the site has finally been restored.

Dorandia resident Tshepang Molefe said the rubble created a negative impression of the neighbourhood and often attracted additional litter.

“It was frustrating to drive past that corner every day and see it getting worse. Once rubble starts piling up, people think it is acceptable to dump more waste there.

“The clean-up has made a huge difference, and the area looks much more welcoming now,” he said.

Another resident, Jonathan Sibiya, praised the efforts that led to the removal of the debris.

“We reported the issue several times and were worried that nothing would happen. It is encouraging to see that the matter was eventually resolved.

“Clean public spaces help build community pride and make residents feel that their concerns are being heard,” he said.

The clean-up forms part of ongoing efforts to improve the appearance and safety of communities within Ward 2.

Illegal dumping and unmanaged rubble remain persistent challenges in many parts of the north, often requiring co-operation between residents, ward councillors and municipal departments to address.

Meyer encouraged residents to continue reporting service delivery issues and illegal dumping activities so that action can be taken before problems escalate.

He reiterated his commitment to working with the community and municipal officials to ensure that public spaces remain clean and safe for all residents.

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