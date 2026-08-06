Metro urges residents to install internal stop valves following water leak incident

The Tshwane Metro has urged residents to ensure that internal stop valves are installed and properly maintained on their properties, following a water leak incident in Magalieskruin that left a resident unable to shut off the water supply.

The incident occurred at a property on Appelblaar Avenue, where water was reportedly flowing continuously from a leaking meter box.

The resident indicated that the stop valve could not be turned, preventing the water supply from being isolated while awaiting repairs.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the water meter was repaired or replaced after the complaint had been assigned to a maintenance team.

“The municipality is responsible for the stop valve located on the water meter. Property owners are responsible for installing and maintaining an internal stop valve after the water meter to enable them to isolate the water supply when carrying out internal plumbing maintenance,” said Mashigo.

The metro said the leak was believed to have been caused either by high water pressure or possible tampering with the water meter.

Mashigo said a technician was dispatched to the property and completed the necessary repairs and the municipality noted that the repair fell within its prescribed turnaround time for such incidents, which is within 48 hours of a fault being reported.

Mashigo said there were no delays in attending to the complaint and that the repair work was completed in line with the metro’s service delivery standards.

The metro also confirmed that final meter readings are taken when faulty meters are replaced, allowing officials to determine the amount of water that may have been lost as a result of the leak.

The incident has highlighted the role property owners play in managing plumbing emergencies.

He said while the municipality maintains the stop valve located on the water meter, an internal stop valve installed after the meter can allow residents to immediately isolate their water supply when leaks occur within their properties.

Mashigo encouraged residents to ensure that these valves are installed and functioning correctly to minimise water losses and prevent unnecessary damage while waiting for repairs.

He added that the metro continues to respond to reported water leaks in accordance with its norms and standards in an effort to reduce water losses and ensure that infrastructure faults are addressed as quickly as possible.

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