Public transport expansion gains momentum in western Pretoria

Despite several concerns, the Tshwane metro remains optimistic about the implementation of key road restructuring on WF Nkomo Street and Prince’s Park Avenue, which will assist residents in commuting to and from the CBD more easily.

This sentiment was expressed during the June 18 site inspection of the Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network (IRPTN) Line 3 corridor and the WF Nkomo Street road resurfacing project.

Tshwane Mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, led the inspection and was accompanied by MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, alongside other members of the Mayoral Council, ward councillors, and supporting officials.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya (blue overalls) and other metro officials at the on-site inspection. Photo: X/@nasiphim

The IRPTN Line 3 corridor is a flagship transport investment connecting the Pretoria CBD and Atteridgeville.

Located in Region 3, Ward 58, along Prince’s Park Avenue, Mogale said the project forms part of the metro’s broader strategy to improve public transport infrastructure, strengthen economic connectivity and address historic infrastructure backlogs.

“The current administration has prioritised restoring and accelerating roads and transport investments following a period where budget reductions significantly affected infrastructure delivery and delayed the implementation of key programmes. The renewed focus on township infrastructure and strategic mobility corridors demonstrates the city’s commitment to improving access, opportunity and service delivery,” Mogale said.

The resurfacing roadworks on WF Nkomo Street. Photo: X/@tlangimich

The project includes road widening and rehabilitation, stormwater infrastructure upgrades, bus bays and stops, non-motorised transport infrastructure, electrical upgrades and traffic accommodation measures.

During the visit, it was noted that road layer works have been completed, with sections already opened to traffic, and the stormwater infrastructure has been completed, traffic lights have been installed, fire hydrants are in place, and the majority of pedestrian walkways have been completed.

Road markings have been completed up to Nana Sita Street. The remaining work includes signal synchronisation, final road markings towards the southern end of the corridor, completion of outstanding walkway sections, installation of remaining electrical poles and connections, burial of exposed cables and water pipes, final surfacing, landscaping, and the securing of bollards.

“The city continues to monitor key project risks, including the proximity of informal settlements adjacent to the corridor, theft of electrical cables, and potential weather-related delays. Mitigation measures remain in place to maintain construction momentum and support the timely completion of the project,” Mogale said.

Stakeholders also conducted an in-loco inspection of the WF Nkomo Street road resurfacing project. This forms part of the metro’s road maintenance programme aimed at preserving strategic transport corridors, improving commuter safety and strengthening connectivity between the Pretoria CBD and Atteridgeville.

The officials inspected the road resurfacing works on Modubu and Modumela streets, where Moya said the project is showcasing progress on internal road upgrades within the ward.

“Approximately 4km of roadway near the CBD is currently being resurfaced, with work progressing on this important transport corridor.

“During the visit, we assessed progress on site and engaged on the project scope, timelines, and the completion of remaining works, including road markings and resurfacing along sections still awaiting upgrades. Investing in the maintenance of our road network is essential to improving mobility, supporting economic activity, and building a city that works for all its people,” Moya said.

The mayor said that with the project being 81% complete, not only are the residents and motorists experiencing the benefits, but it has also created 50 EPWP job opportunities and supported 11 local small businesses.

Ward 58 councillor Conride Ngoveni expressed his gratitude for the current administration’s efforts. “Years of neglect have hindered the community’s potential, but now, residents will benefit greatly.

“The contractor, Puno Harvest, has worked well with the community, and the project will conclude by June 28,” Ngoveni said.

“The next phase, which will have to be ensured, is Paul Kruger Street linking the CBD and Pretoria North in the next financial year. All these projects will create jobs and contribute to SMME development in Ward 58 and neighbouring wards.”

Ward 3 councillor Malesela Rakebe said the new line and resurfacing will open up public transport to a lot more residents in the west. It will lessen the dependency on other forms of transportation, making moving around in the capital easier and creating more opportunities for locals.

“This resurfacing programme is part of the preparation of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line from the city centre to Atteridgeville [and] Saulsville.

“An added benefit of this programme is that it also comes with infrastructure upgrades and temporarily employs locals and gives SMMEs business opportunities,” Rakabe said.

He said the west will not rely on taxis or Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) as the only public transport, but will also have the BRT services running.

“We want to extend our special appreciation to the MMC of Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, for listening to us and finally implementing this programme,” he said.

“The usage of public transportation minimises the usage of private cars on our roads, which will lessen traffic congestion, reduce accidents and decrease smoke emissions from vehicles that contribute immensely to global warming. Residents of Ward 3 will enjoy the benefits of upgraded infrastructure and job creation that come with this initiative,” Rakabe added.

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