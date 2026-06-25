Bafana Bafana: From underdogs to history-makers after South Korea win

For years, South African football fans have yearned for a World Cup campaign they could truly believe in. On Thursday morning, Bafana Bafana delivered just that.

A 1–0 victory over South Korea secured South Africa’s place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and marked a historic achievement for a team that had never before progressed beyond the group stage.

When Thapelo Maseko’s second-half strike found the back of the net in Monterrey, it did more than separate the two sides. It symbolised a remarkable turnaround for Hugo Broos’ men.

South Africa began the tournament with a disappointing defeat to Mexico and was widely expected to lose in one of the competition’s most challenging groups.

However, what followed was an inspiring resurgence. Bafana Bafana, once fighting for survival in Group A, now carry the hopes of a nation, with Canada standing between them and an even greater milestone in World Cup history.

South Africa entered the tournament as underdogs in a group that included co-hosts Mexico, South Korea, and Czechia. Few believed they could advance, and their doubters seemed justified after a 2–0buy loss to Mexico in the opening match.

For many supporters, the defeat stirred painful memories of past World Cup campaigns. In South Africa’s three previous appearances in 1998, 2002, and as hosts in 2010, the national team had never progressed beyond the group stage.

This time, however, the team responded differently. Knowing they needed a result to stay alive, Bafana Bafana delivered a determined performance against Czechia in their second match, earning a hard-fought 1–1 draw.

It was not a dazzling display, but it was a pivotal one. The result not only preserved their qualification hopes but also showcased Broos’ team’s ability to compete against high-quality opponents on the global stage.

The stage was set for a decisive final group match against South Korea, a team seen as favourites due to their attacking prowess and the presence of players like Son Heung-min. The equation was simple: South Africa needed to win and also required Mexico to defeat Czechia in the group’s other fixture to ensure automatic qualification for the knockout stages.

As the pressure mounted, Bafana Bafana rose to the occasion. In their clash against South Korea, they produced one of their most composed performances under Broos.

They maintained their defensive discipline, frustrated South Korea with their compact shape, and patiently awaited their opportunity to strike.

That moment came in the 63rd minute when Maseko scored the breakthrough goal. The strike sparked jubilant celebrations among South African fans, but the job was not yet done.

Bafana Bafana had to continue defending and hold on to their slim advantage. When the final whistle blew, the team secured a 1–0 victory.

https://x.com/BafanaBafana/status/2069999212448682108?s=20

Celebrations continue in Monterey after Bafana Bafana’s history making feats in a FIFA World Cup. They beat South Korea 1-0 to progress to the Round of 16#BafanaPride#BafanaBafana#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UogQyGgfaD — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 25, 2026

At the same time, Mexico defeated Czechia 3–0, confirming South Africa’s place as Group A runners-up with four points.

South Africa has finally shattered a barrier that had stood since their debut at the World Cup. For many Mzansi fans, this breakthrough alone is cause for celebration.

Looking ahead, the challenge is whether Bafana Bafana can sustain their remarkable run. Their immediate focus is a Round of 32 clash against Canada on June 28.

The fixture carries an air of intrigue, as both nations are making their debut appearances in the knockout stages. With neither side burdened by the weight of past success, the match offers a golden opportunity for one of them to take another significant step forward.

https://x.com/BafanaBafana/status/2069994111940153349?s=20

Thapelo Maseko has been named Player of the Match after his goal saw Bafana Bafana defeat South Korea in Monterey, securing a knockout spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup#BafanaBafana#BafanaPride#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eEi6ZFkSa3 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 25, 2026



So far, Bafana Bafana have not created a wealth of scoring chances, making it essential to capitalise on the opportunities they do generate in the matches yet to come.

Perhaps the greatest test will be handling the pressures of knockout football. At this stage, the margins are thin, and a single misstep can abruptly end a campaign.

However, there is a growing sense that Bafana Bafana is capable of achieving even more. No longer seen as mere participants pleased to be at the tournament, they have earned the right to be considered genuine contenders capable of upsetting the odds.

Canada now stands in their way, but South Africa has already proved it can overcome expectations. The journey continues and an entire nation dares to dream.

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