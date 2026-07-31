Alarm raised over alleged electricity meter fine racket

Opposition parties in Pretoria have called for an urgent investigation into what they describe as a possible organised extortion scheme related to electricity disconnection or reconnection.

This follows numerous residents allegedly being issued hefty fines for electricity meter tampering under questionable circumstances, then required to pay sums of up to R75 000.

The allegations, raised separately, suggest that some residents are being fined between R43 000 and R78 000 for alleged tampering with prepaid electricity meters, only then claimed to be approached by individuals offering to make the penalties ‘disappear’ in exchange for cash.

The Tshwane Metro had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

Tshwane Freedom Front Plus caucus leader, Grandi Theunissen, said the party has received a growing number of complaints from residents who believe they have been unfairly targeted.

“The Freedom Front Plus is increasingly receiving complaints from residents facing unfair fines and alleged intimidation,” claimed Theunissen.

Theunissen asserted that, according to information received by the party, a recurring pattern has emerged.

He alleged that residents first report electricity supply problems to the metro, after which technicians arrive without the necessary replacement parts and temporarily restore electricity by bypassing the meter.

“Shortly afterwards, inspectors allegedly visit the same properties and accuse residents of tampering with their electricity meters,” he said.

He further alleged that some residents are then approached by individuals who claim they can have the fines withdrawn in exchange for cash payments.

“The Freedom Front Plus possesses evidence supporting these allegations,” Theunissen said.

He also questioned the city’s policy requiring residents to secure electricity meters that are installed on municipal property while simultaneously prohibiting them from relocating or protecting the infrastructure themselves.

Theunissen said the matter has already been raised in the metro’s Finance and Community Safety oversight committees.

“At least two residents have opened criminal cases with the South African Police Service over the alleged irregularities.”

He advised residents to document all electricity fault reports, keep reference numbers, and photograph their meters before and after municipal technicians work on them.

“Residents should refuse to make cash payments to anyone claiming they can cancel fines and formally dispute any charges with the city.”

Meanwhile, the DA previously called for an investigation into what it believes may be an organised syndicate targeting residents.

The DA Finance spokesperson, Councillor Jacqui Uys, said the party has written to the city manager requesting an urgent investigation.

“The DA in Tshwane has written to the city manager to investigate what appears to be a syndicate that is extorting residents by cutting their power unlawfully, removing their electricity meter, and then extorting them to have it returned,” said Uys.

She claimed that several residents have reported similar incidents in recent weeks.

According to Uys, individuals travelling in branded municipal vehicles allegedly disconnect electricity supplies and remove meters, claiming illegal connections have been detected without providing documentation or evidence to support the action.

She asserted that residents are then instructed to visit the Hatfield electricity office and pay penalties ranging from R43 000 to R78 000.

“This is completely irregular and contrary to the city’s own by-laws,” she said.

Uys said in legitimate cases of meter tampering, the metro should be able to provide photographic evidence of the alleged tampering, while any penalty should be levied against the resident’s municipal account in accordance with approved and gazetted tariffs.

She further alleged that some residents who questioned the fines were later contacted via WhatsApp by individuals offering to have the penalties withdrawn in exchange for payments of around R3 000.

“What we are seeing bears all the hallmarks of a potential co-ordinated scheme designed to exploit residents,” she said.

The DA has urged affected residents to formally dispute any fines with the city while investigations are underway.

Residents are also encouraged to verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent the municipality, avoid making cash payments and immediately report any suspected cases of fraud or extortion to the police.

The metro has not responded to requests for comment as of publication, despite multiple follow-ups.

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