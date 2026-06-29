Sinkhole threatens Die Wilgers care centre

The Tshwane metro has begun emergency work to stabilise a sinkhole forming outside Willow Haven Retirement Centre in Die Wilgers, following concerns that continued erosion could threaten the property’s boundary wall.

The sinkhole, situated near 139 Harte Street, is currently being backfilled after the metro identified the need for urgent intervention to prevent further ground movement.

While metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo maintained the sinkhole was caused by rain erosion, management at the retirement centre said years of recurring water pipe failures and infrastructure repairs have left the area vulnerable.

Retirement Centre manager Joss van Wyk said residents have endured ongoing municipal works for about four years.

“There has been a water pipe there that bursts every now and then for the last four years,” he said.

According to Van Wyk, the metro later replaced sections of the stormwater infrastructure, but the water pipeline was repeatedly damaged during construction.

He alleged that during the work, the water pipe broke several times and every time it was repaired, it broke again.

Van Wyk added that the damaged infrastructure caused the surrounding pavement to collapse repeatedly.

“The pavement was repaired, but because the stormwater system and water pipe kept breaking, everything caved in again.”

He said the metro eventually installed a steel water pipe, but excavation work remained in the area and the ground has since become unstable.

He explained that although the sinkhole itself only started forming recently, the underlying infrastructure problems have persisted for years.

“Our concern now is that the boundary wall could collapse. If that happens, we will hold the city liable for the damage,” she said.

Van Wyk added that previous construction work also affected access to the retirement centre.

“When they were working there, ambulances couldn’t access the retirement village.”

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that municipal teams were deployed on June 26 to begin backfilling the sinkhole.

“The sinkhole was caused by erosion from rain,” said Mashigo.

He said the metro’s inspection found that the sinkhole requires urgent backfilling to prevent additional erosion that could potentially compromise the retirement centre’s boundary wall.

Mashigo acknowledged that multiple faults in the area’s water distribution network had been reported over the years.

“Multiple damages [to] the distribution network were reported and the regional maintenance team attended to all those queries.”

Despite residents’ concerns, Mashigo said the metro’s current assessment indicates there is no immediate danger to neighbouring properties or infrastructure.

“The sinkhole is located closer to the kerb than to the property boundary wall, and at this stage it is not expected to impact nearby residential infrastructure.”

He added that the metro will continue monitoring the site while remedial work progresses.

Mashigo confirmed that geotechnical investigations have not yet been conducted but said these assessments remain a priority as part of the metro’s response.

He added that appropriate fill material is being used to stabilise the sinkhole and prevent it from expanding further.

According to Mashigo, the metro received an escalation regarding the sinkhole on June 25 and immediately deployed a team after assessing the severity of the situation.

Residents said they hope the emergency repairs will finally resolve infrastructure problems that they claimed have affected the area for several years.

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