Illicit alcohol worth R1-million seized in Sinoville

A joint operation conducted by Sinoville SAPS and the National Counterfeit, Contraband and Illicit Goods unit confiscated illicit alcohol with an estimated street value of R1-million.

The operation took place at the Kingfisher Flats in Sinoville on June 30.

Tshwane SAPS spokesperson Johan van Dyk said the Sinoville SAPS and unit received information regarding the suspected storage and distribution of illicit alcohol at the premises.

“Acting on this information, members of the National Counterfeit, Contraband and Illicit Goods Unit proceeded to Kingfisher Flats at 17:45, where search-and-seizure operations were conducted at two separate residential units within the complex,” he said.

Van Dyk added that during the search of the first unit, police discovered numerous boxes containing suspected illicit alcoholic beverages, including 100ml containers of whisky, gin, brandy and vodka, as well as alcohol packaged in sachets.

Illicit alcohol stored in one of the units.

Image: Supplied.

He said two vehicles parked outside the unit, a white GWM bakkie and a white Ford Ranger, were also searched and found to be loaded with substantial quantities of alcohol.

Van Dyk said all the alcohol found was seized, but added that the vehicles were not.

“A further search conducted at a second unit within the same complex resulted in the discovery and seizure of an additional large quantity of suspected illicit alcohol,” he said.

He mentioned that the occupants of both units have been instructed to report to Sinoville SAPS with proof of purchase for the seized goods.

Van Dyk stated that an enquiry docket has been opened, and further investigations are underway.

“The South African Revenue Service (SARS), the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), and other relevant regulatory authorities have been requested to inspect, verify and assess the seized alcohol to determine compliance with applicable legislation,” he said.

One unit full of boxes of illicit alcohol. Image: Supplied.

He mentioned that members of the Sinoville Community Policing Forum (CPF) also played a supporting role during the operation by assisting police with the loading and transportation of the confiscated goods.

Van Dyk said the police remain resolute in combatting the manufacturing, distribution and sale of counterfeit, contraband and illicit goods.

“These criminal activities not only deprive the state of much-needed revenue but also undermine legitimate businesses and expose consumers to potentially harmful and unregulated products,” he added.

The District Commissioner of Tshwane, Major-General Samuel Thine, applauded the outstanding co-operation and professionalism displayed by all role players involved in the successful operation.

He commended the police officers, the CPF and all supporting agencies for their commitment, vigilance and dedication in protecting communities from organised criminal activities.

Some of the illicit alcohol was stored in a bedroom. Image: Supplied.

Thine emphasised that the success of the operation demonstrates the value of intelligence-led policing and effective collaboration between law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders.

“SAPS is committed to disrupting illicit trade networks, ensuring that those involved in criminal enterprises are brought to justice, and creating safer communities for all residents of Tshwane,” he concluded.

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