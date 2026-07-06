Pretoria North predator jailed for 131 years

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a serial housebreaker, robber and rapist who terrorised the Pretoria North community over a period of several years to an effective 131 years’ imprisonment.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that 27-year-old Dorosi Bande was convicted on multiple charges, including housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, robbery with aggravating circumstances, rape, unlawful possession of a firearm and contravention of immigration laws.

Tshegofatso Makhudu, NPA Communications Officer for the Gauteng Division said the court sentenced Bande to various prison terms, including 60 years for four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, 25 years for two counts of rape, 32 years for four counts of housebreaking, 14 years for two counts of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, 15 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years for being in South Africa illegally.

Makhudu said some of the sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 131 years.

The court also declared Bande unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that he be deported to Zimbabwe after serving his sentence.

According to the NPA, Bande carried out a violent crime spree between July 2018 and March 2021, targeting homes across Pretoria North.

Using the same methods, he broke into houses before robbing occupants at gunpoint.

“Over the course of the attacks, he targeted 10 households and raped two women aged 52 and 32.

“In one of the most traumatic incidents, he raped a 52-year-old woman in front of her husband after breaking into their home. In another case, he raped a 32-year-old woman inside her residence,” said Makhudu.

His criminal activities came to an end on March 12, 2021, when police, acting on information that he was selling stolen goods beneath a railway bridge in Pretoria North, arrested him at the scene.

Despite pleading not guilty throughout the trial, the state presented compelling evidence, including testimony from victims, proving his guilt.

During sentencing proceedings, Bande represented himself and asked the court for a lighter sentence, saying he wished to return to Zimbabwe to care for his family.

Makhudu said the state argued that he had shown no remorse and had deliberately preyed on victims in the safety of their homes while unlawfully residing in South Africa.

“A victim impact statement presented during sentencing revealed the devastating consequences of the crimes. “One victim’s wife told the court that her husband suffered a stroke following the attack and has since lost the ability to speak. She also described the emotional, psychological and financial hardship their family continues to endure.”

Regional Magistrate Pieter Nel described Bande’s conduct as monstrous and agreed that severe punishment was necessary to deter similar crimes.

The court found no substantial or compelling circumstances warranting a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentences.

“The NPA reiterates its unwavering commitment to the relentless prosecution of crimes against women, children and other vulnerable persons, ensuring that justice is pursued without fear, favour, or prejudice,” said Makhudu.

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