Memorial service announced for Hugo van der Berg following Pretoria tragedy

Family and friends will gather next week to celebrate the life of Hugo van der Berg, the 51-year-old welder from Secunda whose tragic death after Saturday’s Springbok Test at Loftus Versfeld has sparked widespread calls for answers.

Van der Berg’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, 22 July, at 11:00 at Kruik Gemeente, where loved ones will remember a man they describe as kind, humble and always willing to help others.

His sister-in-law, Yolanda van der Berg, said Hugo’s sudden death has left an enormous void.

“Hugo was a soft-spoken person who always wanted to help others,” she said.

A welder by trade, Hugo never married and had no children of his own, but Yolanda said he had a special love for children and animals.

“He absolutely loved children and animals. He also loved giving people gifts and seeing them smile.”

She said Hugo will be remembered for his generosity, compassion and gentle nature.

Earlier that day, Hugo was interviewed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) ahead of the Springbok Test at Loftus Versfeld, smiling alongside fellow supporters before making his way into the stadium. It would become his final public appearance.

His family last heard from him shortly after the match, but he never made it back to his vehicle. After a desperate search and the circulation of a missing person alert, the family later confirmed that Hugo was the man found dead near a sports ground on Lynnwood Road.

Investigation continues

Police have opened an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Hugo’s death, and no arrests have been made.

The incident occurred near the corner of Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, where the City of Tshwane is carrying out stormwater infrastructure upgrades and road widening as part of the A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line 2B project.

The incident has also prompted political scrutiny.

The VF Plus has tabled an urgent motion in the Tshwane Council calling for an independent investigation into the incident, proposing that the responsible engineer and contractor be held accountable if negligence is found. The party has also called for the contractor to be blacklisted from future municipal tenders, for compensation to be considered for victims or their families where appropriate, and for a full audit of major construction projects in the city.

The City of Tshwane has meanwhile expressed its condolences to Hugo’s family.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city was deeply saddened by the incident and extended its sincere condolences to Hugo’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. He said the excavation formed part of an ongoing sewer pipeline installation project linked to the A Re Yeng BRT infrastructure development.

The city has not confirmed the cause of Hugo’s death, and police have also not confirmed the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigations remain ongoing.

Also read: Missing rugby fan Hugo van der Berg found dead near Loftus

Also read: Police open inquest after man’s death near Lynnwood Road construction site

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