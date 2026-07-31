Man (51) discovered dead in bush 20 days after disappearance

The body of missing EFF member Aaron Makola has been found in a bush near Delmas, 20 days after he disappeared in Bronkhorstspruit.

Makola (51) was discovered by members of the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) on July 30, with preliminary investigations indicating that he had been shot before his body was dumped.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Makola was reported missing on July 10 in Bronkhorstspruit. His abandoned vehicle was discovered the next day.

The Gauteng PKTT took over the investigation on July 20 after speaking to Makola’s family and obtaining crucial information relating to his disappearance.

“An extensive investigation led members of the Gauteng PKTT to Delmas on Thursday, where the EFF member was tragically found,” said Mathe.

She confirmed that Makola’s family has positively identified his body.

Mathe said investigators are making significant progress in identifying those responsible for the murder.

“Investigations are at an advanced stage to identify and apprehend those responsible for the murder, including both the perpetrators and any individuals who may have orchestrated the crime,” she said.

Police said the Gauteng PKTT is continuing with its investigation to determine the motive for the killing.

🚨Myst Watch🚨



Fighter @RamaboduObakeng calling on the police and the public to help us us find our Fighter Aaron Kilushi Makola.



The EFF, Makola Family and the community of Tshwane are greatly disturbed by Aaron’s disappearance and we hope and pray for his safe return. pic.twitter.com/7kEWyjjHIv — EFF Gauteng (@EFFGautengProv) July 16, 2026

Aaron Makola was found shot and killed in Delmas after being reported missing in Bronkhorspruit on July 10. PHOTO: SAPS



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