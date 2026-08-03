CrimeNews

Pretoria man shot multiple times during home invasion

A Pretoria man was airlifted to a specialist trauma hospital after being shot multiple times during a home invasion in Erasmusrand.

2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Pretoria man shot multiple times during home invasion
A 49-year-old man was airlifted to a specialist trauma hospital after being shot multiple times during a home invasion in Erasmusrand, Pretoria, in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: Emer-G-Med. Photo: Supplied

A 49-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times during an alleged home invasion in the Erasmusrand area of Pretoria shortly before 02:00 on Monday morning.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard said emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene, where paramedics found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Advanced Life Support paramedics from Emer-G-Med treated and stabilised the critically injured patient at the scene before determining that he required urgent specialist trauma care.

“Due to the severity of the patient’s injuries, an aeromedical helicopter was activated. The patient was subsequently airlifted to a specialist trauma facility for definitive care.”

The circumstances surrounding the alleged home invasion and shooting are being investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

No further details regarding the incident or the patient’s condition have been released.

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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2 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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