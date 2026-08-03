Pretoria man shot multiple times during home invasion

A 49-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times during an alleged home invasion in the Erasmusrand area of Pretoria shortly before 02:00 on Monday morning.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard said emergency medical services were dispatched to the scene, where paramedics found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Advanced Life Support paramedics from Emer-G-Med treated and stabilised the critically injured patient at the scene before determining that he required urgent specialist trauma care.

“Due to the severity of the patient’s injuries, an aeromedical helicopter was activated. The patient was subsequently airlifted to a specialist trauma facility for definitive care.”

The circumstances surrounding the alleged home invasion and shooting are being investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

No further details regarding the incident or the patient’s condition have been released.

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information.

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