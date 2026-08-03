Swimmers dive into plans as Hillcrest Pool reopening draws closer

Competitive swimmers are eagerly counting down to the reopening of the Hillcrest Swimming Pool, with Northern Tigers Swimming (NTS) already preparing a full calendar of galas for the upcoming summer season.

The Tshwane Metro’s maintenance programme remains on schedule, with the facility expected to reopen on September 1 after undergoing extensive upgrades.

According to the latest progress update, the kitchen and toilets have been painted and fitted with new doors, the offices have been completed, and all the lights are now operational.

The metro spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said the pool has remained blue and well-maintained throughout the closure, while the next phase of the project will focus on upgrading the spectator stands.

For Pretoria’s swimming community, the reopening cannot come soon enough, with clubs eager to return to the city’s premier competition venue and resume hosting galas that develop the next generation of champions.

NTS General Secretary and Administrator Magdaleen Fair said the swimming community is excited by the progress and hopeful that the facility will reopen as planned.

“It was a court order that they carry out the repairs and complete the upgrades. We are very happy that they are progressing,” said Fair.

“We haven’t been allowed into the facility during the renovations, so we haven’t seen the work ourselves, but we trust that we will be able to move back on September 1.”

Fair confirmed that the metro is undertaking the upgrades in accordance with the court order.

Looking ahead, she said NTS has already scheduled competitive events from September.

“We have a full gala calendar from September onwards, with at least two galas planned during the summer season,” she said.

“The galas are for the swimmers, and if you look at the Commonwealth Games at the moment, many of the swimmers winning medals are from Pretoria. If we want to continue producing athletes who compete at that level, we need to continue hosting our events.”

Fair said the closure has forced swimmers to train wherever space is available, including heated school pools and gym facilities.

“We try to accommodate them everywhere, but Hillcrest is our only 50m long-course pool in Pretoria for competitions. There is no other venue in the city that can host these events. We definitely need this pool.”

She said everyone involved in the sport is hoping the September reopening date will be met.

“We hope for the best. Let’s hope that in September they will indeed open.”

Mashigo previously said the temporary closure formed part of a planned maintenance programme announced to stakeholders in 2025.

He said the comprehensive maintenance programme would restore and preserve the facility ahead of the summer season, with a targeted reopening date of September 1.

Mashigo added that maintenance work includes addressing normal wear and tear across the facility, while grass cutting and landscaping are undertaken as required based on seasonal conditions.

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