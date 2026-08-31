Beloved vegetable seller killed during Haakdoornboom robbery

A well-known vegetable seller was shot and killed when three robbers targeted occupants of a smallholding north of Pretoria.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Mr Dube, who was known as a beloved vegetable seller in the area.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the house robbery and murder occurred at a smallholding along Hebron Road in Haakdoornboom at approximately 00:15 on Sunday, August 30.

Van Dyk said a woman was inside her room when she heard noises coming from the direction of her door.

“When she went to investigate, she was confronted by an unknown man who pointed a firearm at her,” he said.

According to Van Dyk, three men entered the premises. One was armed with a firearm and demanded money and cellphones from the occupants.

The robbers then proceeded to another three rooms, where they also demanded money and cellphones.

“When the suspects entered the deceased’s room, he resisted and refused to hand over his belongings,” Van Dyk said.

“The armed suspect then shot him twice in the lower back.”

The suspects allegedly continued searching Dube’s room before taking his cellphone and fleeing the scene on foot.

Van Dyk said two shots were fired during the incident.

Cobie Janse van Rensburg spokesperson for Pretoria North Sector 3 Community Policing Forum (CPF) said patrollers secured the scene and assisted the patient.

“The scene was handed over to Pretoria North SAPS upon their arrival.”

The woman sustained an injury to her forehead and was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Dube was also taken to hospital after sustaining the gunshot wounds but later succumbed to his injuries.

Van Dyk said police recovered two spent cartridges at the crime scene.

“The cartridges were seized and will form part of the investigation and evidence. They will be submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory for ballistic analysis,” he said.

No arrests have yet been reported, and the investigation into the house robbery and murder is continuing.

Cobie Janse van Rensburg spokesperson for Pretoria North Sector 3 Community Policing Forum (CPF) said patrollers secured the scene and assisted the injured patient.

The scene was handed over to Pretoria North SAPS when officers arrived.

Janse van Rensburg said the community had experienced at least two other concerning incidents in recent days.

At approximately midnight on August 27, an elderly man looking after a smallholding in Bosduif Street, Honingnestkrans, was allegedly assaulted, tied up and robbed.

Another attempted house robbery was reported in Tortelduif Street, Haakdoornboom, at approximately 22:45 on August 30.

“Patrollers, SAPS and Maximum Security were quickly on the scene. No injuries were reported, and nothing was stolen,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said information received suggested that a group of five or more suspects could be involved.

This has, however, not yet been confirmed by police, nor has it been established whether the incidents are linked.

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