Die Hoewes land becomes dumping, illegal trading and occupation hotspot

The corner of Von Willich Avenue and Rabie Street in Die Hoewes, Centurion, has become a growing concern for residents, with municipal land at the site being unlawfully occupied and used for illegal dumping, informal trading and makeshift housing.

Waste and building materials have been dumped on the land, while informal traders operate without the required authorisation.

Food vendors are also preparing and selling food at the site, while makeshift structures have been erected, with occupants apparently living without access to basic services such as potable water, sanitation and electricity.

The situation has contributed to the area’s deterioration and raised concerns about environmental degradation, fire hazards and public safety.

Food vendors are also preparing and selling food at the site

Image: Supplied

Makeshift residential structures erected at the site.

Image: Supplied



Tshwane Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro had taken steps to address the issues. He said Municipal Health Services inspected the food vendors on August 19 and found that none complied with food safety legislation.

“All the traders were subsequently removed, although one has since returned. Municipal Health Services, with the assistance of the TMPD, is taking further action to address the matter,” said Mashigo.

He said the city was continuing to monitor informal trading to ensure compliance with the Informal Trading and Township Economy By-law 2026, and other regulations.

Regarding the unlawful occupation, Mashigo said the metro’s Land Invasion Unit was responsible for preventing the unlawful occupation of municipal buildings and the erection of illegal structures on city-owned land.

“The TMPD has appointed service providers to assist with monitoring affected sites, preventing land invasions and dismantling illegal structures where legally authorised.”

However, Mashigo said the TMPD and its service providers were limited to removing illegal structures. The removal or eviction of unlawful occupiers could only take place through the appropriate legal processes and a valid court order.

He said the structures at the site had already been removed, while TMPD and Group Property would continue monitoring the land to prevent further occupation. The site had not been declared an informal settlement, making the Community Safety Department responsible for removing unauthorised structures.

Despite the city’s intervention, Ward 57 councillor Jack Page said the situation remained largely unchanged.

“Illegal vagrants are living among the dumped waste,” said Page.

He stated that he reported the matter to the metro in July, after which TMPD officials visited and issued fines.

“We need the city to take meaningful and consistent action, not just respond when complaints are made, but ensure that the area is properly managed and remains clean, safe and accessible,” he said.

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