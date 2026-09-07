Singer Charlize Berg’s twin brother missing: ‘We are extremely worried’

Singer Charlize Berg and her family are desperately worried after her twin brother, Jaco van der Berg, disappeared from a rehabilitation centre on Saturday night.

Jaco, who has struggled with drug addiction for a long time, was recently admitted to Aloe Valley Wellness Manor, a centre specialising in the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction.

According to Berg, he is missing in the Hartbeespoort and Centurion area.

His family had hoped that his admission would mark the beginning of a new chapter in which he could receive the help he desperately needed and break free from his addiction.

Berg allegedly told the media that the family had been fighting a daily battle alongside Jaco for years.

She said there had been times when he appeared to be doing better, only for addiction to take hold of his life again.

Jaco was reportedly barefoot when he left the centre.

Read the Afrikaans version here: Sangeres Charlize Berg se tweelingbroer spoorloos vermis

“He was not wearing any shoes and was in a psychotic state. That is why we are extremely concerned about his safety,” Berg wrote on social media.

The situation is particularly painful for Berg because she and her twin brother have always shared a close bond.

Berg urged the public to share the missing-person appeal as widely as possible.

She said the family’s greatest hope was for Jaco to be found unharmed.

“All we hope for is that my brother comes home safely,” Berg said.

Anyone who has seen Jaco or has any information about his whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is urged to contact Petrus on 072 742 4104.

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