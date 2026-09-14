Pretoria man seriously injured in fall from vehicle

A man sustained serious head and chest injuries after falling from a height in Faerie Glen, Pretoria East.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), responders were called to the scene shortly before 17:00 on Friday following reports that a patient had fallen from a ladder.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found an unresponsive man who had reportedly fallen from the top of a vehicle on which he had been working.

“We found an unresponsive patient who fell from the top of a vehicle he was working on, sustaining serious injuries to his head and chest.”

VEMRU said the man had sustained serious injuries to his head and chest.

He was stabilised at the scene with the assistance of an Advanced Life Support paramedic from Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services before being transported to a nearby hospital by a Gauteng Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

VEMRU thanked Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, Bull Security, Fidelity ADT and the Garsfontein CPF for assisting at the scene.

The organisation is a registered non-profit company and public benefit organisation that responds to medical and trauma emergencies free of charge.

Also read: Pretoria man dies in scooter accident weeks before 40th birthday

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