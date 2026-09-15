Suspected robbers caught in the act ransacking home

Bull Security arrested two suspects on Sunday morning after they were caught robbing a house in Garsfontein while the homeowners were away on holiday.

Bull Security control room operational manager Mark Fivas said the suspects tried to disconnect the alarm system, triggering a signal to the control room.

“While the homeowners were away on holiday, our control room received a radio disconnect signal from the property in Garsfontein. An armed response officer was immediately dispatched to investigate the sudden signal loss,” Fivas said.

He added that, upon inspecting the property, the officer discovered a back safety gate forced open.

“Hearing suspicious sounds from inside, he immediately called for backup. Within minutes, additional units arrived on the scene.”

Fivas said the team then tactically entered the residence and cornered two suspects inside.

“Both individuals were safely detained and handed over to the Garsfontein SAPS for formal processing. House break-in tools were found in their possession, and on-site CCTV footage clearly captured the entire crime in progress,” he said.

Fivas said the suspects had disconnected the physical alarm system.

“But our advanced systems still transmitted the backup signal, allowing us to protect our client’s home and catch the suspects red-handed.”

The manager believes criminals mistakenly think they can outsmart technology, adding, “But they learned the hard way that our team is always one step ahead, even when our clients are out of town.”

He concluded, “A massive weekend win for the fight against crime in Garsfontein. Total peace of mind for our holidaying clients, and excellent work by our control and response team.”

He offered the following safety tips:

Use automated timers on indoor lamps and ask a neighbour to handle your mail and rubbish bins so the house looks occupied.

Double-lock all windows and doors, especially the inner door connecting your attached garage directly to the house.

Inform your armed response company of your travel dates so they treat any alarm activation as a high-priority incident.

Run a full diagnostic check on your alarm and perimeter fencing a week before departure to catch low batteries or faulty sensors.

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