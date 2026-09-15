From heat to thunderstorms: Pretoria’s weather outlook this week

Pretoria residents should prepare for a dramatic change in the weather this week, with temperatures expected to climb above 30°C before thunderstorms and cooler conditions move into the region.

According to AccuWeather’s latest forecast for Pretoria, Tuesday will remain mostly sunny, with a maximum temperature of about 27°C and a minimum of 11°C.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week. Hazy sunshine is forecast, while temperatures could reach approximately 31°C.

Conditions are expected to begin changing on Thursday, although the temperature could still peak at around 30°C. AccuWeather forecasts breezy conditions and the possibility of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

The chance of rain will continue into Friday, when a possible afternoon thundershower and morning wind are forecast. Temperatures are expected to range between 13°C and 25°C.

The unsettled weather could intensify over the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday morning, followed by windy conditions and occasional sunshine. A maximum of about 23°C is expected.

Further showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast for Sunday morning, while the daytime temperature is expected to reach only 21°C.

Temperatures could fall further on Monday, with a maximum of around 18°C and a minimum of approximately 6°C currently forecast. Several thundershowers are also possible.

Vox Weather said the cut-off low-pressure system that recently brought unsettled conditions to parts of South Africa was moving rapidly eastwards on Tuesday.

Pretoria and the rest of Gauteng were not included among the areas expected to experience the most severe effects of the system on Tuesday. However, the forecast indicates that moisture and unstable conditions could return to the region later in the week.

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