Low reservoir levels delay water recovery in Garsfontein and Klapperkop

Water restrictions remain in force across the Garsfontein and Klapperkop systems as critically low reservoir levels and heavy consumption delay supply restoration to affected suburbs.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said high consumption in areas where water was still available slowed the recovery of receiving reservoirs and limited supply to downstream systems.

“Restrictions remain necessary to protect the network from collapsing,” Mashigo said.

He said that although some customers had no water, demand in areas still receiving supply remained high, resulting in incoming water being consumed before reservoir levels could recover sufficiently to supply all affected areas.

Customers who still have water have been urged to reduce consumption to help restore supply to those experiencing shortages.

According to Mashigo, water supply in Parkmore and Waverley remains stable following reports that water had started trickling into these areas. However, recovery across the affected systems remains uneven, with some customers still experiencing low pressure or interruptions.

Pumping challenges hit high-lying suburbs

Mashigo explained that water entering the Garsfontein Reservoir flows by gravity to downstream reservoirs, while supply to Elardus Park depends on pumps that require sufficient reservoir levels to operate safely and supply higher-lying areas.

“Low levels continue to hamper pumping, meaning that improved inflows do not automatically translate into restored supply to customers,” he said.

Residents must use water for essential needs only and avoid watering gardens, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools while the systems recover.

Mashigo said the metro was continuing to work closely with Rand Water to support the recovery process.

Regional teams will also deploy water tankers to assist affected communities, with ward councillors expected to communicate the locations where residents can access water.

He apologised for the inconvenience caused by the ongoing shortages and thanked customers for their patience and co-operation.

Further updates will be provided as verified information becomes available.

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