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Man attacked by bees after car rolls down Hornsnek pass

A driver needed emergency medical care after a vehicle reportedly rolled down Hornsnek pass, followed by an attack by a swarm of bees.

8 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Man attacked by bees after car rolls down Hornsnek pass
The damaged vehicle and bee stings following the driver’s ordeal on Hornsnek Road. Photos: Best Care Emergency Medical Service.

An injured man in his 30s crawled to a nearby farmhouse looking for help after his vehicle reportedly rolled down Hornsnek pass and he was attacked by a swarm of bees on Monday evening, October 5.

Best Care Emergency Medical Service paramedics were called to the scene on Hornsnek Road at around 18:30.

According to the emergency service, the driver was attacked by bees following the crash, adding a further medical risk to an already serious incident.

The injured man crawled to a nearby farmhouse to seek assistance.

Paramedics provided emergency medical care at the scene and helped stabilise him before further transport and care could continue.

Best Care said the incident highlighted how quickly a single emergency could become more complex, requiring crews to deal with both trauma and unexpected environmental dangers.

The service wished the patient a full and speedy recovery.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the man’s injuries were not disclosed.

Also read: Beloved father and community protector Wayne Bezuidenhout dies at 45

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8 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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