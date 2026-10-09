Elderly man stung more than 1,000 times in Pretoria park

An elderly man was rushed to doctors after suffering what responders estimated to be more than 1,000 bee stings in a Pretoria park on Thursday afternoon, October 8.

The attack happened at approximately 13:30 in the Cedar Pine Park area at Ridgefield Security Estate.

According to Alpha Security Forum, the estate manager received an urgent call from a resident in Jacobson Street reporting a swarm of bees in the Cedar Pine Forest area, where an elderly man was being severely stung.

The forum was immediately activated, with assistance from Old East Safety Forum, Ridgefield Security Estate and other Alpha partners.

Responders located the man and urgently transported him to Van Heerden’s Apteek, where Lynnridge Walk Medical Practice is based.

Alpha Security Forum said that, based on what could be seen at the time, he appeared to have suffered well over 1,000 bee stings.

According to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES), the man was showing signs of a severe allergic reaction.

PVES contacted the pharmacy, approximately one street from the scene, to establish whether adrenaline was available. The pharmacy also has doctors on the premises.

Behind the scenes, Karien from Alpha Care coordinated medical assistance with Karien van der Merwe from Van Heerden’s Apteek, ensuring Dr Lascelle Baker and Dr Simóny Steyl Kruger were ready for his arrival.

The doctors initiated treatment while PVES members assisted in removing live bees from the man’s ears, nose and other parts of his body.

PVES members also helped obtain his personal and medical aid details and arranged an ambulance. Pro Med Emergency Medical Services was listed among the responding services.

The man was stabilised following treatment and subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility for further care.

Three other people were reportedly also stung during the incident. According to Alpha Security Forum, they appeared less severely affected but could not subsequently be located.

The forum thanked everyone who responded, saying a potentially life-threatening situation had become a coordinated response within minutes.

“This is what Alpha is about – working together when it matters most,” the forum said.

According to the Allergy Foundation of South Africa (AFSA), people should run for shelter if a bee swarm approaches. Lenmed advises getting inside a building, closing doors and windows, and avoiding swatting at bees.

Once safe, Netcare recommends scraping out stingers with a fingernail or bank card and cleaning the area. Difficulty breathing, throat swelling, a change in voice or fainting require immediate emergency help.

AFSA says adrenaline is essential for anaphylaxis. Use a prescribed auto-injector as directed and call an ambulance. Antihistamines must not replace adrenaline. Dial 112 from a cellphone or 10177 for an ambulance.

Also read: Man attacked by bees after car rolls down Hornsnek pass

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