Woman feared kidnapped found safe after massive Pretoria search

A woman feared kidnapped after she and a man were robbed during a prayer outing north of Pretoria was found safe at home following a massive search on Monday evening, October 12.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said police are investigating a case of common robbery.

According to Van Dyk, the couple had gone to pray in the hills when two men approached them and offered to walk with them.

The men allegedly told the couple it was too dangerous for them to walk alone and said they would accompany them for their safety.

However, at a remote spot, the men allegedly robbed the couple of their belongings.

Van Dyk said the male victim ran away to seek help, leaving the woman behind.

According to ProShield Security, the man raised the alarm at nearby Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) offices.

Responders initially reported that the couple had been kidnapped and robbed in an open field northeast of the Rosslyn industrial area.

The Emergency Support Team (EST) said its members responded to a request for assistance in the Klerksoord area that evening, where TMPD members were already on the scene.

A large search operation followed, involving TMPD, AfriForum Noord van die Berg, EST and private security responders.

ProShield deployed its drone and K9 units to assist, with the drone supporting teams searching the surrounding area on foot.

Van Dyk said emergency services were notified and a drone was used to search for the woman.

However, the woman had been left alone and had meanwhile made her way home, where she waited.

Search teams were still looking for her when it was later established that she was safely at home.

EST said she was located safely shortly after 22:00.

According to ProShield, teams had conducted an extensive search by air and on the ground before withdrawing from the initial search area to check other possible locations and the woman’s home.

The company said TMPD members subsequently found her.

ProShield praised the efforts of TMPD, AfriForum and EST in searching for the woman and ensuring she was safe, saying teamwork and dedication were essential to the operation.

While initial reports raised fears of kidnapping, police confirmed that the case under investigation is common robbery.

Also read: Beloved father and community protector Wayne Bezuidenhout dies at 45

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitteror Instagramor TikTokor WhatsApp Channel.