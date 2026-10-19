From worst to best: Rietgat police turnaround clinches top Tshwane district award

Rietgat Police Station has been named the 2025/26 Tshwane District Police Station of the Year following efforts to reduce crime, improve service delivery and rebuild trust with the community.

The station commander, Brigadier Devon Govender, said the recognition marked a significant turnaround for the station, which faced negative publicity over murders and shootings during the 2023/24 period.

Govender said rebuilding relationships with residents became a priority after he took over towards the end of 2024.

“It is such a privilege and honour, from being one of the worst stations during 2023, for us to improve and become one of the best stations in 2025/26,” he said.

He said management focused on motivating members, providing training and encouraging officers to improve the service they delivered to residents.

The station also introduced regular community meetings, including engagements on Saturdays, to address concerns and strengthen co-operation between police and residents.

One of its key initiatives has been the mobile Community Service Centre (CSC) truck, introduced in 2025 to bring police services closer to communities living far from the station.

Govender said Rietgat’s policing precinct covered about 81 square kilometres and included 22 informal settlements, making access to police services a challenge for some residents.

The mobile CSC provides services such as opening cases and certifying documents, while also creating opportunities for police to engage directly with communities.

Mobile unit addresses local crime patterns

The truck operates seven days a week, moving between locations identified through daily crime pattern analysis.

“We receive it on a daily basis. Wherever the crime is high, we make sure the CSC mobile is in that area,” said Govender.

He said the station had also strengthened its approach to arresting known suspects, particularly in domestic violence-related cases.

Govender said complainants reporting cases at the centre were required to see a detective, allowing investigators to identify suspects and pursue arrests where appropriate.

Rietgat leads district in registered informers

The station has further invested in intelligence-led policing through its informer network. According to Govender, Rietgat has the highest number of registered informers among the 46 police stations in the district.

He said information supplied by informers had assisted police in tracing suspects and recovering firearms, stolen motor vehicles and other property.

The station has also prioritised school safety through regular visits, searches and awareness talks aimed at preventing young people from becoming involved in crime.

Station targets online scams

Govender said online scams and fraudulent transactions involving Facebook Marketplace remained a concern. A dedicated team works with police in neighbouring areas to investigate cases and arrest suspects.

He urged residents to exercise caution when buying goods online and consider arranging transactions at a police station to reduce the risk of falling victim to scams.

According to him, sustaining the station’s progress would depend on continued community participation and co-operation with other law enforcement agencies.

He said police intended to increase the number of community policing forum members and community patrollers, while continuing to work with the Tshwane Metro Police Department and traffic wardens.

Govender said visible policing and stronger partnerships had encouraged more residents to participate in crime prevention.

He added that maintaining the improvement required a collective effort between police and the communities they served.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel