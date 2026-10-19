CrimeNews

WARNING: Fake police officers demand money to drop criminal charges

Fake police officers target Pretoria residents with arrest threats and fake WhatsApp warrants, demanding money to drop criminal charges.

7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
WARNING: Fake police officers demand money to drop criminal charges
Police have warned residents about fake police officers using fraudulent arrest warrants to demand money. Photo: Stock

Fake police officers are targeting residents in the Tshwane district, threatening them with arrest and demanding money to supposedly drop criminal charges or cancel arrest warrants.

Tshwane district police commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine has warned residents against making payments to these scammers, who use fraudulent documents to make their threats appear legitimate.

According to Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the scam has been circulating within the district for some time.

He said fraudsters phone members of the public and falsely identify themselves as police officers from Lyttelton SAPS or other police stations in the district.

During the calls, victims are told that warrants have been issued for their arrest and that they must pay money to have the charges dropped and the warrants cancelled.

The fake police officers also send fraudulent arrest warrants via WhatsApp to intimidate victims and pressure them into paying.

Van Dyk warned that a document resembling an official arrest warrant does not become authentic simply because it has been sent via WhatsApp.

He said the scammers exploit the name and authority of the police to defraud unsuspecting community members.

Thine urged residents not to pay individuals who demand money in exchange for dropping criminal charges or cancelling arrest warrants.

Such demands should be treated with suspicion and verified through official SAPS channels.

Anyone receiving a threatening call or a suspicious document purporting to be an arrest warrant should remain calm, refrain from paying and contact their local SAPS station commander to verify the information.

Residents should also report the incident and avoid sharing personal or banking information with the callers.

Police urged anyone targeted by fake police officers to keep evidence, including telephone numbers, WhatsApp messages and fraudulent documents, for reporting purposes.

Van Dyk said SAPS takes the impersonation of police officers and the fraudulent use of police documentation and insignia to threaten or extort residents seriously.

Thine urged community members to remain vigilant, verify suspicious claims through their local station commander and report suspected scams to SAPS.

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7 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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