Metro investigates Bronkhorstspruit diarrhoea outbreak as DA signals legal action over water safety

The City of Tshwane is investigating a cluster of residents falling ill with diarrhoea and other stomach-related symptoms in Region 7, particularly in Bronkhorstspruit and surrounding areas.

Between October 7 and 12, between 140 and 160 cases were reported, with most patients treated at Bronkhorstspruit Hospital, according to MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela.

Mashabela said additional cases were reported at Mamelodi Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital and Wilgers Hospital.

“No deaths have been reported. While the illness may be water-borne, the true cause has not yet been established,” she said.

Mashabela said Tshwane has intensified testing at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant and across the distribution network to identify any possible link.

“A multidisciplinary team comprising the City of Tshwane, Tshwane District Health Services and the provincial and national departments of health is investigating the cases.”

She said blood and stool test results from patients are pending.

“While the city is investigating the matter and implementing various interventions, residents are encouraged to use alternative safe water supplies, including water supplied by city tankers, as a precaution. Alternative water supply measures remain in place.”

She said tankers serving Region 7 source water from Cullinan, outside the affected supply area.

“City-owned tankers are disinfected daily, and drivers have been trained in the safe handling of drinking water.”

Mashabela added that the metro’s immediate concern is for the residents who are ill and the families caring for them.

“We understand the concern this is causing and are working to establish what is making people ill as quickly as possible.”

Refurbishment under way

Meanwhile, as part of the city’s Water Stabilisation Plan and the longer-term Water Master Plan, work continues at the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant to improve water quality and supply reliability. This includes refurbishing the filtration system, improving pumping infrastructure, cleaning and disinfecting reservoirs, and increasing water-quality monitoring.

She said the city is procuring a broader refurbishment of the treatment plant to modernise ageing infrastructure, improve treatment processes and restore the plant to its full design capacity of 54 million litres per day.

“This forms part of the city’s broader programme to stabilise the water system in the immediate term while progressively addressing ageing infrastructure and strengthening Tshwane’s long-term water security.”

Mashabela said residents experiencing persistent diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, weakness or dehydration should seek medical attention, particularly where children, older people or other vulnerable residents are affected.

“The city will continue to follow the evidence and communicate confirmed findings as the investigation progresses.”

Opposition calls for water test results

The DA called on Tshwane to release the water-quality test results, stating that if cholera has been detected, it constitutes a public health crisis.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the party would open a criminal case against Tshwane on Monday, October 19, over alleged failures to maintain safe drinking-water standards at treatment plants serving Bronkhorstspruit.

Brink alleged that municipal failures had endangered lives, claiming more than 600 people had suffered from diarrhoea in the area.

Brink said residents deserve safe drinking water and accountability, adding that the DA would request SAPS to investigate the alleged failures and determine responsibility.

Brink alleged that the DA received information from a whistleblower that claimed tests at the Bronkhorstspruit Wastewater Treatment Works detected cholera bacteria in water samples.

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