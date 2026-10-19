Woman in her 30s killed in head-on collision with truck in Pretoria East

A woman in her 30s died in a head-on collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle on the R104 in Donkerhoek, Pretoria East, on Monday morning, October 19.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), the crash happened between the R515 and Rhenosterfontein Road.

VEMRU said it received a call just before 10:00 from Bidvest Airwing, whose crew spotted the serious collision while patrolling the area.

On arrival, emergency responders found that the woman had sustained fatal injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

Specialised hydraulic rescue equipment was used to free her from the wreckage.

The driver of the other vehicle was assessed at the scene and had sustained no injuries, according to VEMRU.

The scene was handed over to the SAPS for investigation. The cause of the collision has not been established.

VEMRU extended its condolences to the woman’s family and thanked Bidvest Airwing, Emer-G-Med, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, City of Tshwane Emergency Services, the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department and SAPS for their assistance.

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