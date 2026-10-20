Man shot dead and run over in suspected N1 spiking trap as wife flees robbers

A 41-year-old man was shot dead and allegedly run over by a passing vehicle after he and his wife fled armed robbers near the N1 Carousel Plaza on Sunday night, October 18.

Live Traffic NPC reported a suspected N1 spiking trap in the area that night, although police have not confirmed whether spiking was involved in the fatal robbery.

According to Tshwane police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, Hammanskraal police were summoned to the scene on the southbound side at approximately 21:40.

Officers found a woman who reported that she and her husband had been robbed at gunpoint by two unknown men after stopping their vehicle alongside the road.

Van Dyk said the woman told police that she and her husband fled on foot during the robbery.

While running away, she heard gunshots. When she looked back, she saw a man lying on the ground and recognised him as her husband.

He had sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

“It is further alleged that while the victim was lying on the road, a passing vehicle drove over him,” said Van Dyk.

Emergency medical personnel attended to the scene and declared the man dead.

Van Dyk said police had opened a murder case and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A separate charge of reckless and negligent driving has been registered against the driver who allegedly drove over the victim.

Live Traffic NPC reported a suspected spiking incident on the N1 northbound between Hammanskraal and Carousel Plaza at approximately 22:34 that night.

According to the organisation, one person died and two others sustained serious injuries. The fast and middle lanes were closed while emergency services attended to the scene.

Live Traffic said SAPS, Bakwena Road Patrol, ambulance personnel and Tshwane emergency services responded.

The reports differ on the direction of travel and timing. The police statement also does not mention two other injured people or confirm a spiking trap. It remains unclear whether both accounts refer to the same incident.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the fatal robbery or has information that could assist investigators to come forward.

Also read: Beware these road-spiking hotspots: Safety groups remind motorists not to stop

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