Government and organisation tackle aftermath of informal settlement fire

Tshwane Metro and partner organisations have mobilised relief efforts for hundreds of destitute victims after a fire at Baghdad informal settlement destroyed about 100 shacks and claimed one life at the weekend.

MMC for Human Settlements Aaron Maluleka said that after the fire, he and MMC for Community and Social Development Palesa Modise went to assess the damage, meet affected residents and co-ordinate the city’s immediate response.

”The city will continue working with affected residents and our humanitarian partners over the coming days as families begin the difficult process of recovering from this fire. The loss of about 100 homes in a matter of hours is a painful reminder of the particular vulnerability of families living in densely populated informal settlements. We therefore appeal to residents to exercise extreme caution when using open flames, candles and electrical appliances, and to avoid unsafe electrical connections, which can significantly increase the risk of fires,” Maluleka said.

Maluleka said families who lost their homes received food, shelter and basic necessities while authorities assessed what further assistance can be provided.



Relief efforts under way

The city’s disaster management team has made 50 mattresses available, while the Department of Community and Social Development has arranged cooked meals for affected residents today and tomorrow.

The city’s food bank will be activated on October 26 after a further assessment of affected households’ needs.

Gift of the Givers has committed 260 mattresses and blankets, 130 hygiene packs and cooked meals, while the Laudium PMT Burial Society is also providing cooked meals. Temporary accommodation at a local church is being arranged for residents requiring shelter.

”On behalf of the City of Tshwane, I extend my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased resident. Our thoughts also go out to every family that has lost a home and possessions in this devastating fire. I want to thank our emergency personnel, officials, community members and humanitarian organisations who have responded to assist residents at a very difficult time,” Maluleka added.

Watch the video from the scene here.

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