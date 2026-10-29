Guest found dead after suspected jump at Menlyn Maine hotel

A man was found dead following a suspected jump from the 16th floor of a Menlyn Maine hotel on Tuesday morning, minutes after a staff member reportedly reminded him that it was time to check out.

According to a preliminary police report, Brooklyn SAPS officers were summoned to the Capital Trilogy Residence Hotel in Waterkloof Glen at approximately 10:10 on 27 October following a report of a possible suicide.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said officers found the man at ground level with no signs of life.

The report states that he had last been seen alone in a room on the hotel’s 16th floor. While a jump is suspected, the report does not establish how he came to be at ground level.

A staff member, described as a cleaner or caretaker, told police she had spoken to the guest at about 10:00 to remind him of the checkout time. He reportedly agreed to check out.

When she returned approximately 10 minutes later to follow up, he was no longer in the room.

Van Dyk confirmed that a suspected suicide note was found. He said an inquest investigation would establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) offers mental health support, counselling and referrals. Anyone experiencing emotional distress or concerned about a loved one can contact its Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567 or visit https://www.sadag.org/ for more information.

Also read: Brother discovers man’s body after Pretoria North shack fire

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitteror Instagramor TikTokor WhatsApp Channel.