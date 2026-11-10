CrimeNews

Six pistols and hand grenade seized in Laudium raid

Police seized six pistols, a hand grenade and drugs in Laudium before a follow-up operation led to another arrest in Sandton.

8 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Six pistols and hand grenade seized in Laudium raid
Police recovered six pistols and a hand grenade in Laudium before a follow-up operation led to another firearm seizure in Sandton. Image: Stock

Two suspects were arrested after police recovered seven unlicensed firearms, a hand grenade, ammunition and drugs during linked operations in Laudium and Sandton on Monday, November 9.

According to Gauteng police, the Organised Crime Tracing Team acted on intelligence that initially led officers to Laudium.

One suspect was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of six 9mm pistols, five 9mm magazines, a hand grenade and drugs.

Information obtained during the operation then led the team to Sandton, where officers arrested a second suspect.

Police said the second suspect was allegedly found with a 9mm pistol, 28 live 9mm rounds and drugs.

The two operations resulted in the recovery of seven unlicensed firearms, five magazines, a hand grenade, 28 live rounds of ammunition and drugs.

Police did not specify the types or quantities of drugs recovered.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the relevant magistrate’s courts soon on charges relating to the possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, a hand grenade and drugs.

Gauteng police said intelligence-driven operations form part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and remove dangerous weapons from communities.

Also read: Young man fights armed intruders to protect his mother in Hartbeespoort

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8 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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