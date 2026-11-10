Six pistols and hand grenade seized in Laudium raid

Two suspects were arrested after police recovered seven unlicensed firearms, a hand grenade, ammunition and drugs during linked operations in Laudium and Sandton on Monday, November 9.

According to Gauteng police, the Organised Crime Tracing Team acted on intelligence that initially led officers to Laudium.

One suspect was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of six 9mm pistols, five 9mm magazines, a hand grenade and drugs.

Information obtained during the operation then led the team to Sandton, where officers arrested a second suspect.

Police said the second suspect was allegedly found with a 9mm pistol, 28 live 9mm rounds and drugs.

The two operations resulted in the recovery of seven unlicensed firearms, five magazines, a hand grenade, 28 live rounds of ammunition and drugs.

Police did not specify the types or quantities of drugs recovered.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the relevant magistrate’s courts soon on charges relating to the possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, a hand grenade and drugs.

Gauteng police said intelligence-driven operations form part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and remove dangerous weapons from communities.

Also read: Young man fights armed intruders to protect his mother in Hartbeespoort

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