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Motorcyclist killed in collision involving two cars in Centurion

A motorcyclist died in a collision involving two cars on Alexander Road near Jean Avenue in Doringkloof on Tuesday morning.

5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Motorcyclist killed in collision involving two cars in Centurion
Emergency services at the scene of the collision that claimed a motorcyclist’s life on Alexander Road near Jean Avenue in Doringkloof. Photos: CERT Centurion

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving two cars on Alexander Road near Jean Avenue in Doringkloof, Centurion, on Tuesday morning.

According to CERT Centurion, its crews responded to the scene at approximately 08:48.

On arrival, emergency responders found that the motorcycle rider had sustained fatal injuries.

“The motorcycle rider had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” CERT Centurion said.

The drivers of both cars were uninjured.

CERT Centurion said the circumstances surrounding the collision remained unclear and were subject to a police investigation.

The organisation extended its condolences to the rider’s family and loved ones.

It also thanked the emergency services, police and security companies that assisted at the scene, including Emergency Medical Solutions, Emer-G-Med, Netcare 911 and the Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

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5 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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