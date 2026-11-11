Motorcyclist killed in collision involving two cars in Centurion

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving two cars on Alexander Road near Jean Avenue in Doringkloof, Centurion, on Tuesday morning.

According to CERT Centurion, its crews responded to the scene at approximately 08:48.

On arrival, emergency responders found that the motorcycle rider had sustained fatal injuries.

“The motorcycle rider had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” CERT Centurion said.

The drivers of both cars were uninjured.

CERT Centurion said the circumstances surrounding the collision remained unclear and were subject to a police investigation.

The organisation extended its condolences to the rider’s family and loved ones.

It also thanked the emergency services, police and security companies that assisted at the scene, including Emergency Medical Solutions, Emer-G-Med, Netcare 911 and the Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

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