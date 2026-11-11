Security forum warns Pretoria east residents over gate motor thefts

Alpha Security Forum (ASF) has warned Pretoria east residents to fortify their properties against gate motor thefts following incidents across the region.

Aris Ruyter, ASF chairperson and head of the Garsfontein Community Policing Forum, said thieves often carried out their work in seconds, typically between 02:00 and 04:30.

Ruyter said gate motor theft remains a growing concern, with reports across Gauteng highlighting the need for residents to strengthen their gates and motor protection.

He said beyond the cost of replacing a motor, a compromised gate can leave your property open to further crime.

Recently, gate motor thefts have been reported in Pretoria east areas such as Meyerspark, Silverton and Garsfontein, prompting concern from private security companies.

Fortify physical defences

Ruyter said residents need to make it harder to enter their property.

“A closed gate needs to be secured against lifting, forced movement and tampering.”

He said criminals may target weaknesses in the gate, gear rack or motor mountings. Protecting the motor alone therefore addresses only part of the problem.

He said residents should start with physical protection.

“Prevent your gate from being lifted. Ask a competent gate technician to inspect both ends of the gate when closed and fit suitable anti-lift protection. Clearances must be kept within the installation requirements while allowing safe, reliable operation (2mm).”

Anti-lift brackets are specifically designed to prevent gates from being lifted off their tracks.

He advised residents to reinforce the gear rack: “Have your installer assess whether a suitable steel flat bar or structural reinforcement can protect the rack against being bent or pried upwards. The reinforcement must suit your gate and rack without interfering with the motor’s operation.”

He said residents need to fit a proper motor anti-theft bracket or cage: “Use protection designed for your motor, secured to sound mountings and a solid foundation. These devices increase resistance to theft, although no bracket can eliminate the risk completely.”

Sensors provide early warning

He offered safety tips:

Add an early warning: Physical protection buys time. Tamper detection helps you respond during that time.

Ask your security company or gate technician about sensors that detect interference with the motor or gate and trigger an alarm or phone notification. Compatible systems can provide these alerts when installed and configured correctly.

Also discuss an agreed, secure access arrangement with your response company so responders can assist when you are away. Phone notifications and responder access are separate functions – confirm exactly what your installation supports.

Consider additional locking carefully: A physical gate lock adds another barrier, but a padlocked gate can delay emergency access if nobody is able to unlock it.

An automatic electric lock integrated with the gate motor may be more convenient, releasing when an authorised opening command is given. Ask your installer about compatibility, backup power, manual release and emergency access before choosing a system.

Improve visibility and report suspicious activity: Consider visible cameras overlooking the entrance, positioned beyond easy reach while still capturing useful images. Keep the entrance well lit, and vegetation trimmed so suspicious activity is easier to notice.

Report suspicious activity immediately

Ruyter said if you see someone interfering with a gate or motor, keep a safe distance and contact your security provider or SAPS immediately.

Share the location, time, vehicle description and direction of travel where safely possible.

“Check your gate before criminals test it. Arrange an inspection, address weak points and make sure your household understands the emergency opening procedure.”

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