The Samsung Black Friday 2026 plug: Upgrade your everyday with smarter choices

Samsung Black Friday 2026 is the perfect time to give your tech a glow-up, but the smartest buys are not necessarily the ones with the biggest discounts. They are the ones that make everyday life easier, fit your budget and continue to deliver value long after the shopping rush is over. This year, Samsung is The Plug, helping South Africans find technology that fits their lives today while preparing them for what comes next.

Whether you are looking to refresh your home entertainment setup or make your household run a little more smoothly, Black Friday presents an opportunity to make considered investments in the technology you use every day. The trick is knowing what is worth buying, what will make a genuine difference to your routine and how to get more from the devices you already own.

Shop Samsung Black Friday Deals, save up to 40% – https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blackfriday/

Vision AI TV & sound device:

98” QLED Q7F 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV, (QA98Q7FAAUXXA) – Now R29 999, save R20 000

75 Inch Mini LED M80H 4K Samsung Vision AI 144Hz Gaming TV 2026 (UA75M80HAUXXA) – Now R14 999, save R2 000

55 Inch Mini LED M70H 4K Samsung Vision AI Gaming TV 2026 (UA55M70HAUXXA) – Now R5 999, save R2 000

B-series Soundbar HW-B750F 5.1 ch Subwoofer (HW-B750F/XA) Now R3 499, save R1 500

Monitor:

49″ Odyssey OLED G9 G93SD DQHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor (LS49DG932SAXXA) – Now R27 999, save R12 000

32″ Smart Monitor M7 M70F (Black) 4K Samsung Vision AI (LS32FM700UAXXA) – Now R6 999, save R4 000

27″ Odyssey G5 G53F QHD 200Hz Gaming Monitor (LS27FG530EUXEN) – Now R3 999, save R1 899

Home appliances

Refrigerator

Bespoke AI 4-Door French Door Refrigerator 704L, Clean White (RF71DB975012FA) – Now R59 999, save R9 999

Bespoke AI Side by Side Refrigerator 617L, Silver (RS70F65K2TFA) – Now R23 999, save R4 000

Bottom Mounted Freezer Cool Pack 459L, Black (RB50DG632EB1FA) – Now R15 999, save R3 000

Laundry

AI Top load Washer with Ecobubble™ and Digital Inverter Technology, Black (WA80F21S8BFA) – Now R8 999, save R4 000

Front Load Washer with Eco bubble™, Steam and SmartThings™ 11Kg, Black (WW11CGC04DABFA) – Now R8 999, save R4 000

Front-load Washer Ecobubble & SmartThings 9kg, Black (WW90DG5U34ABFA) – Now R7 499, save R2 500

Bespoke AI Front Load Washer Dryer EcoBubble™ | Steam | 9kg + 6kg, Black (WD90HG5U34BBFA) – Now R8 999, save R6 000

Air conditioner

AR9500T Windfree AI Midwall Split Aircon 18000BTU (AR18BSAAAWK/FA) – Now R19 999, save R6 100

AR6500T Bespoke AI WindFree Midwall Split Aircon (AR09BSHCMWK/FA) – Now R7 999, save R5 000

Black Friday, smarter buys: Investing in your future lifestyle

A great deal is less about the price tag and more about what a product brings to your life. Before adding something to your basket, consider how often you will use it, which features matter most to you and whether it will continue to meet your needs over time. A smartphone that helps you manage your schedule, capture special moments, stay connected and explore AI features can be a worthwhile everyday investment. Likewise, a television that transforms movie nights, brings live sport into your living room and doubles as the entertainment hub for family and friends can deliver value well beyond its purchase price. A gaming monitor can bring fast-paced action and vivid worlds to life, while home appliances and air conditioners can help simplify everyday routines.

Samsung’s range of connected devices offers options across different budgets and lifestyles, making Black Friday an opportunity to prioritise the upgrades that will have the greatest impact on your day-to-day life. Think about how often you will use the product, which features matter most and whether it fits your space and budget. Compare specifications and available offers on Samsung.com before deciding.

Tech that grows with you through every life stage

Life changes, and your technology should be able to keep up. Moving into your first apartment? A good television for downtime and essential home appliances can help turn a new space into somewhere that feels like yours. Working remotely or running a side hustle? Technology that supports productivity, communication and content creation can help you move between work and personal life with greater ease.

For growing households, convenience becomes even more valuable. Appliances that simplify laundry and food storage can take some of the pressure off busy routines, leaving more time for the people and activities that matter. And if you are already settled into your home, a targeted upgrade could be all you need to improve the way your household operates.

The point is to buy for the life you actually lead, while considering where it might be heading. Choosing versatile products that suit your current priorities and can work alongside compatible devices in your home is a practical way to build a technology setup that evolves with you.

Black Friday maxing: How can SmartThings connect your everyday devices?

If you already own Samsung devices, consider how a new purchase could complement the technology you use every day.

With compatible devices connected through Samsung SmartThings[1], everyday tasks can become more convenient. Depending on the products you own, you could use the app to monitor or control connected appliances, manage certain settings remotely and bring supported devices together into a more seamless home experience. https://www.samsung.com/za/smartthings/

Imagine checking on your laundry while you are out, adjusting a compatible appliance’s settings from your smartphone or managing connected devices from one convenient place. Instead of treating every purchase as a standalone upgrade, you can consider how a new device might complement the technology you already use.

This is where connected living becomes especially useful. You can build your setup gradually, adding compatible products as your needs and budget allow. Before buying, check device compatibility and the features available for your particular models. The goal is not to have the most devices, but to make the ones you have work better together.

How can you make your Black Friday budget go further?

Whether you are using a year-end bonus or money you have set aside, begin with a realistic budget and a list of priorities. Decide which long-awaited purchase would make the biggest difference to your daily life.

Start by exploring Samsung’s buying guides and frequently asked questions to find the products and features that best suit your needs. Would a new television make a meaningful difference to your home entertainment? Is there an appliance that could make household chores less demanding? Identify the purchase that will offer the most practical value before exploring the available deals.

Next, compare the offers. Look beyond the headline saving to understand the final price, the features included and whether the product suits your needs. Consider the cost of any accessories you may require, and avoid stretching your budget for features you are unlikely to use. If several products are on your wishlist, prioritise the most important one and leave the rest for another time.

Samsung’s Black Friday offering allows shoppers to explore upgrades across its product ecosystem. By comparing deals and matching products to your priorities, you can make valuable technology upgrades that enhance your everyday life.

The best Black Friday purchase is not necessarily the newest device or the biggest bargain. It is the one that makes sense for your life, fits comfortably within your budget and continues to prove its worth over time. Whether you are starting your connected living journey, adding to the devices you already own or investing in new technology, think beyond the discount.

This Black Friday, let Samsung be The Plug for upgrading to smarter buys and more connected living. Because shopping smart is about choosing better, getting more from what you own and investing in technology that moves with you. Explore Samsung Black Friday 2026 offers from 2 to 30 November 2026, while stocks last. https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/blackfriday/

[1] The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.