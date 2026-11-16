Fresh mandates, familiar challenges for north’s incoming councillors

With the local government elections behind them, ward councillors in northern Pretoria are preparing to tackle a range of longstanding service delivery challenges, while working to meet residents’ expectations for the next five years.

From recurring electricity outages and water leaks to deteriorating roads, faulty streetlights and crime, councillors say improving basic services and strengthening community involvement will be central to their work.

Focus on basic infrastructure

Re-elected DA Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer. Photo: Trott Chaane

Re-elected DA Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer, whose ward covers Pretoria North, Wolmer and parts of Dorandia and Tileba, said he was honoured and grateful that residents had once again placed their trust in him.

He expressed disappointment at the relatively low voter turnout, noting that local government elections directly affect residents’ everyday lives.

Meyer identified electricity, water and streetlights as his three main priorities, as residents continue to experience recurring power outages and water leaks.

“I will continue escalating complaints to the relevant municipal departments, following up with officials and holding the administration accountable for resolving reported problems.

“On my previous term, I am proud of the thousands of complaints escalated, improvements to roads and public spaces, and efforts to address neglected infrastructure,” he said.

Traffic calming and safety interventions

Re-elected Ward 98 councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen and newly elected Ward 5 councillor Dana Wannenburg. Photo: Trott Chaane

Meanwhile, re-elected Ward 98 councillor Mickey van der Westhuizen, who serves Amandasig, Clarina, Heatherdale, Hestea Park, Klerksoord, Nina Park and Theresa Park, said his immediate priorities included the long-awaited traffic lights at the intersection of Theron Street and Daan de Wet Nel Drive.

He also wants traffic-calming measures along these roads, a more reliable electricity supply for Klerksoord and Platinum Park, and improved community safety through functioning streetlights.

Van der Westhuizen said he had personally reported more than 1 800 streetlight faults through his Blue Ribbon campaign, while also highlighting clean-up initiatives, stormwater drain clearing and pothole repairs as part of his achievements.

“Working with residents and TS Ready Mix to seal a cable-theft hotspot near the Clarina bridge was another important milestone,” he said.

Communication and municipal accountability

Newly elected Ward 5 councillor Dana Wannenburg, who represents Montana and Magalieskruin, said he was humbled by residents’ confidence in him.

Having served the Tshwane metro in various political and leadership capacities for about 26 years, he said he understood the complexities of local government and the expectations of residents.

“My priorities include reliable water and electricity, infrastructure maintenance, road and stormwater repairs, streetlights, refuse removal and stronger by-law enforcement,” he said.

Wannenburg said one of residents’ biggest frustrations was not receiving feedback after reporting problems.

He intends to strengthen the complaints process by ensuring that issues are recorded, assigned reference numbers, escalated and followed up until resolved.

He also plans to maintain communication through community meetings and established WhatsApp groups, while working with residents’ associations, businesses and law enforcement structures.

Recreation and policing partnerships

Newly elected Ward 4 councillor Isaac Monametsi. Photo: Supplied

Newly elected Ward 4 councillor Isaac Monametsi, who serves parts of Amandasig, Chantelle, Karen Park and The Orchards, said he was excited and humbled by the confidence residents had placed in him.

He identified faulty streetlights, potholes, community safety and youth sports development facilities as priorities.

Monametsi said a lack of municipal infrastructure maintenance remained a significant concern, while the shortage of sporting facilities for young people was another challenge he wanted to address.

He plans to explore public-private partnerships to develop sporting facilities and create opportunities for young people to participate in organised activities.

In Ward 96, newly elected councillor Henk Roodt said his priorities included reliable electricity and water, sewerage problems, community safety and neighbourhood maintenance.

Roodt highlighted prolonged power outages, low water pressure, damaged roads, faulty streetlights, illegal dumping and delays in resolving municipal complaints.

With a background in policing and security, he said he intended to strengthen co-operation between SAPS, the Tshwane metro police, community policing structures, security providers and residents.

His immediate plans include meeting regional officials, reviewing outstanding complaints and conducting site visits to identify areas requiring urgent intervention.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel