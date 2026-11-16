Pretoria East ward councillors target service delivery backlogs

With the municipal elections concluded, ward councillors across Pretoria East are confronting backlogs in basic infrastructure as the new Tshwane council term gets underway.

Electricity and water disruptions, potholes, streetlights and community safety feature among their priorities for the new Tshwane council term.

DA Ward 83 councillor Wayne van Rensburg said residents wanted reliable basic services and better municipal accountability.

DA Ward 83 councillor Wayne van Rensburg

Photo: Supplied

His priorities include electricity and water supply, neighbourhood maintenance and improving the municipality’s response to service delivery complaints.

“If you ask residents what matters most to them, the answers are remarkably ordinary. They want water when they open a tap, electricity when they switch on a light, and roads that do not damage their vehicles,” he said.

“I intend to be present, to ask difficult questions when necessary, to follow matters through and to communicate even when the news is not what people want to hear,” he said.

Power and reservoir concerns

Ward 82 councilor Siobhan Muller

Photo: Pamela Vuba

DA Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller identified electricity, water and streetlights as major concerns.

After the recent storm, she highlighted the importance of regular tree trimming to prevent power outages.

She claimed a tree-trimming programme implemented when the DA was previously in power had reduced outages by 50%.

Muller also raised concerns about the outstanding Lynnwood Reservoir breach, potholes and streetlights that stop working shortly after repairs.

She encouraged residents to become more involved in residents’ associations and community initiatives.

“Let’s work together. Let’s make the city a better city. Let’s make our ward the best that there is in the city,” she said.

Roads and community safety

Ward 47councilor Alida Erasmus

Photo: Supplied

DA Ward 47 councillor Alida Erasmus said upgrading Delmas Road between Dam Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive and improving the Delmas Road and Barnard Street intersection were among her priorities.

She also wants the Elarduspark Reservoir pumps to operate during power cuts, streetlights repaired and the Holgate Substation refurbished.

Erasmus said a turn signal had been installed at the Delmas and Barnard Street intersection into Wingate Park following a memorandum of demand, but it had not yet been activated.

She also intends to work with the local Community Crime Forum and Tshwane Metro Police Department to address concerns about a possible illegal settlement in Garstkloof.

Ward 42 councilor Shaun Wilkinson

Photo: Supplied

DA Ward 42 councillor Shaun Wilkinson identified community safety, community upliftment and improved service delivery as his three main priorities.

He plans to strengthen co-operation between neighbourhood watches, community policing forums, residents’ associations and law enforcement agencies.

Wilkinson also wants to reintroduce the Adopt-A-Spot concept and encourage participation in Friends of Groenkloof and Klapperkop and the Klappies Project.

On service delivery, he highlighted water and electricity interruptions, potholes, stormwater, waste management and infrastructure maintenance.

He said his focus would be on effective reporting, persistent escalation, accountability and regular feedback.

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