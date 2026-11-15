Pretoria braces for evening thunderstorms as SAWS issues weather warning

Pretoria residents have been urged to remain alert as thunderstorms are expected to affect the metro this evening, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirming that storm activity is anticipated between 19:00 and 20:00.

SAWS forecaster Thabo Makgoro confirmed the expected conditions, saying thunderstorms were forecast to develop over the area during the evening.

“We indicate that the expected storm activity would occur between 19:00 and 20:00. “This is a Yellow Level 2 warning for those staying in Pretoria, with a high possibility of hail, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall,” said Makgoro.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather updates and remain cautious as the storm system approaches.

The warning comes amid concerns about the potential effects of severe thunderstorms, particularly in areas vulnerable to heavy downpours, strong winds and possible hail.

Motorists are also advised to exercise caution when travelling during periods of heavy rain, as reduced visibility and wet road surfaces can increase the risk of accidents.

Residents should avoid seeking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and keep away from open spaces and exposed areas.

Makgoro confirmed that a weather warning was in place for the area, with temperatures expected to reach a low of 18 degrees Celsius and a high of 22 degrees Celsius.

Residents are encouraged to follow official SAWS communication channels for updated forecasts and any changes to the warning as weather conditions develop.

The public should also remain alert to possible changes in weather conditions throughout the evening.

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