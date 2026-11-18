A member of the public found the decomposing body of a full-term newborn boy wrapped in a blanket on a pavement in Wierdapark, Centurion, on Monday morning, November 16.

Ruan Heyns of CERT-SA said the boy was found near a street corner with his umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

According to Heyns, witnesses said they had seen the blanket on Friday, November 13. It was only when someone picked it up on Monday morning that the baby was discovered. When the boy was left there and how he died remain unclear.

Heyns said the person who found the baby alerted the local community policing forum, which contacted security companies and police. CERT Centurion crews responded at about 10:00.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. “We respectfully ask members of the public to refrain from speculation and allow the relevant authorities to conduct their investigation,” CERT Centurion said in a statement.

Under section 113 of South Africa’s General Law Amendment Act 46 of 1935, anyone who disposes of a newborn’s body without a lawful burial order and intends to hide the fact that the child was born can be prosecuted for concealment of birth. The offence carries a fine or up to three years’ imprisonment.

Mothers in crisis who need help caring for a newborn can contact Rock of Hope in Magalieskruin, Pretoria. Baby Savers South Africa lists the organisation at 258 Willow Road and names Wouter Prozesky on 078 423 4799 as its contact. Call for support and to confirm that the baby saver is operating before going to the address.

A baby saver is a hatch built into the wall of a care facility. It allows someone to place a newborn inside anonymously and triggers an alarm to alert caregivers. Pregnant women who need urgent support can also call SA Cares for Life on 060 997 5257.

Anyone with information that could help identify the Wierdapark baby’s mother, or who saw someone leave the blanket on the pavement, should contact Wierdabrug police immediately on 012 685 0000 or report the information at their nearest police station. Anonymous tips can be given to SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111.