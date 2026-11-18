The City of Tshwane’s inaugural council meeting has been postponed to Thursday, November 26, after an announcement by city manager Johann Mettler on Tuesday, November 17.

The meeting was initially scheduled for November 19, but according to Mettler, the decision to move it by a week provides political parties with additional time to conclude ongoing coalition negotiations and work towards possible governing arrangements for the metro.

Both the DA and ActionSA submitted written requests to the city manager to request the postponement.

The delay comes as Tshwane enters a critical period after the 2026 Local Government Elections, which produced a hung council, with no political party securing an outright majority.

Freedom Front Plus Tshwane mayoral candidate Willie Spies welcomed the postponement, saying it would give parties an opportunity to negotiate more sustainable coalition agreements.

ANC prepares to outline coalition stance

Coalition negotiations across Gauteng’s three metropolitan municipalities have intensified, with the ANC reportedly submitting a formal power-sharing proposal to ActionSA.

No final coalition agreement has been announced.

The ANC announced the party representatives will brief the media on Wednesday, November 18, to outline its official position on coalition negotiations after its internal deliberations.

The party has previously confirmed that its national negotiating structures are engaging various political formations, including smaller parties, in municipalities where no party secured an outright majority.

Parties need 108 votes for a council majority

In Tshwane, the council has 214 seats, meaning 108 votes are required for an outright majority.

The DA has 74 seats, ActionSA 48 and the ANC 44. The remaining seats are held by smaller political parties.

This means that any proposed governing arrangement will require additional support beyond the three largest parties to secure a majority.

The ANC’s Wednesday briefing is therefore expected to provide further clarity on its negotiating strategy and possible arrangements in Gauteng’s metros.

IEC outlines statutory deadline for inaugural sittings

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has outlined the administrative processes that must be completed before newly elected municipal councils can begin their work.

In a statement the IEC confirmed that the names of councillors declared elected after the 2026 Local Government Elections had been published in the Government Gazette.

IEC communications manager Kate Bapela explained that the publication followed the announcement of election results on November 8, and the completion of several statutory processes involving political party candidate lists.

The IEC said municipal managers are required, in terms of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, to convene the first meeting of their respective councils within 14 days after councillors have been declared elected.

The commission also explained that the gazetting of elected councillors triggers preparations for inaugural council meetings and allows the process of selecting local council representatives to district councils to proceed.

According to Bapela the publication of the councillor lists also confirms that elected representatives are deemed to have taken up their positions with effect from November 8.

With the councillor lists gazetted on November 13, the statutory 14-day period places the deadline for inaugural council meetings at November 27.

The rescheduled Tshwane meeting on November 26 therefore falls within this period.

The inaugural sitting is expected to include the swearing-in of councillors and the election of council leadership, including the speaker, executive mayor and chief whip, in accordance with the applicable legislative process.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel