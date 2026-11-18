Kersmark Indoor Pack-Out Market @ Magalieskruin Gemeente, 150 Joyce Avenue – until Nov 28

Gifts and artisan treasures, jewellery, fashion and accessories, bath, beauty and skincare, clothing, shoes and leather, home décor and lifestyle, sweets and speciality foods, and goodies for the kids. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 012 548 1245

THURSDAY

Menopause Movement @ Die Kweekhuis, InsideOut Village, Rockfields, Centurion

Join us for an inspiring evening dedicated to breaking the silence around menopause, understanding our changing bodies, and discovering how to thrive through perimenopause, menopause and beyond! Experts with practical device. Starts 18:00–21:00. Book on Quicket. Enquiries: 076 061 8673

FRIDAY

Christmas Markets @ Pallet Farm Stall, 826 Petrus Street, Rietvalleirand

Every Friday: Festive fun, delicious food and Christmas shopping, take a photo with Santa 18:30–19:30. Starts 17:00–21:00. Enquiries: 060 979 7071

Move Well, Live Well, Feel Good @ Loftus Park, 416 Kirkness Avenue

Wellness Day: a morning of movement, care and community. Free blood glucose testing and health screenings, free breast screenings, live fitness classes in the Piazza area, blood donation with SANBS, Cancer awareness and support from CANSA, and medicine safety info from SAHPRA. Starts 09:00–14:00. Enquiries: 012 492 5883

SATURDAY

Boot Sale Community Market @ Route 514 Market & Road Stall, Plot 1 Van der Hoff Road

A fun/fitness walk 5km and a jumping castle for the kids. Bring your cooler box, camp chairs and umbrella. Live music by Tommy Knoetze. Starts 07:00-14:00. Enquiries: Elsa 079 756 7927 or Cobus 073 691 4410

Christmas Market & Art Exhibition @ Rietondale Tennis Club, Van der Merwe Street

Gifts, arts & crafts, collectables, books, plants, thrift items, toys and more. Starts 10:00–16:00. Enquiries: Melinda 081 882 3923

Christmas Toy Tree Building @ Brooklyn Mall, 219 Veale St, Nieuw Muckleneuk

Join Crochet 4 Cancer, bring toys and help us build a Christmas tree. Starts 08:00. All proceeds will be donated to CHOC. Book: Marlene 082 462 0831.

Courtney House International Day @ 47 Charles Bramley Street, Bailey’s Muckleneuk

Families are invited to celebrate the wonderful diversity of cultures, languages and traditional customs present at the school. Explore different cultures, face-painting, balloon making, good food, jumping castles, bumper balls, art exhibition and much more. Starts 11:00–15:30. Book: Quicket. Enquiries: 087 087 7979

Crossroad Christmas Market @ Deo Gloria Church for the Deaf, 859 Schurmanns Avenue

Community is invited to come do their Christmas shopping. Starts 19:00–02:00. Enquiries: WhatsApp 066 576 9648

Mardi Gras South Africa @ 210 Amarand Avenue Pegasus Building 1, Menlyn Maine

Celebration of culture, music, colour and community. Starts 13:00–17:00. Register: form.jotform.com/261755641925565

Nu Metal Era: Meteora Linkin Park & Deftones Tribute @ Menlyn Barnyard Theatre

Relive 2000s rock. Starts 19:30. Book: barnyardtheatre.co.za Enquiries: 012 880 2727

Pretoria Male Chorale Gala @ Nazareth House Chapel, 290 Florence Ribeiro Ave, Waterkloof

World Premiere of Deep Peace by Reuben van der Ende. Also music by Franco Prinsloo, Sizwe Mondlane, Elaine Hagenberg and Stacey Gibbs. Starts 18:00. Book on Quicket. Enquiries: 012 460 3074

Raas oppi Plaas @ Lavender Kontrei Mark, Apachelaan

Familiekuier met live musiek, rugby op die groot skerm (SA vs Ierland), GRATIS trekker- en quad-treinritte, springkasteel, waterglybaan en groot speelarea vir die kinders. Begin 15:00. Bespreek: Quicket. Navrae: 083 262 1947

SoMarket @ The SoM Park, cnr of Middle & Tram streets, Nieuw Muckleneuk

Come browse, eat, drink, discover something special and support local. Dog-friendly. Starts 09:00–16:00. Book: iTickets. Enquiries: 072 154 6772

SUNDAY

Mozart & More Anton & Maite Piano Duo @ Musaion Theatre, University of Pretoria

Salon Music is honoured to welcome the internationally acclaimed Austrian piano duo Anton & Maite for their South African appearance. With Salon Music String Orchestra under Ané van Staden. Starts 15:00–17:00. Book: Quicket. Enquiries: 067 415 3365

COMING SOON



Kerskonsert @ NG Kerk Universiteitsoord, h/v Duxbury en Herold, Hatfield – 25 Nov

Laaste van die herinwydingskonserte van die kerk se nuwe, gerestoureerde pyporrel. Bespreek: Quicket. Begin 18:30. Navrae: 066 408 0909

Nickel Christmas Market @ Kungwini Welfare Organisation, Graham Road, Zwavelpoort – Nov 25-Dec 6

You’re not just shopping for unique gifts and festive treats; you’re investing in hope and empowerment. Come see the beautiful, handmade creations crafted with love by our residents living with disabilities – right alongside the unique products from our local entrepreneurs. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 012 940 0221

Santa Paws Christmas @ Pallet Farm Stall, 826 Petrus Street, Rietvalleirand – Nov 25

Bring your four-legged besties, dress them up in their Christmas outfits for a special morning filled with festive fun, tasty treats and a little Christmas magic. Also: Secret Santa gifts and tasty treats. Starts 07:00–09:00. Enquiries: 060 979 7071

Boekbekendstelling: Henriette Grové @ SA Akademie vir Wetenskap en Kuns, Ziervogelstraat 574, Arcadia – 26 Nov

Kom luister gerus na prof. Cilliers van den Berg wat in gesprek sal wees met prof. Hennie van Coller en prof. Anthea van Jaarsveld, redakteurs van Henriette Grové: die waarheid verdig en skrywers van Herskrywing, representasie en intermediasie. Begin 18:00. RSVP teen 23 November by melanie@akademie.co.za

Festive Market @ Menlyn Park, Atterbury Road and Lois Avenue – Nov 26–Jan 3

Shop and support local at this pack-and-go market with a wide range of local handmade products, gifts, decor, fashion, accessories and specialty food. Near Entrance 5. Starts 09:00 (same as shopping mall hours). Enquiries: 012 764 9600

32 Bataljon-storieaand – Meebos 1982 Puma 132 @ AfriForum teater, Greenlyn Village sentrum – 27 Nov

Herleef die dramatiese gebeure van Operasie Meebos deur die kragtige eerstehandse getuienis van veterane van 32 Bataljon, voormalige SALM-lede en ooggetuies. Bring hulde aan die 15 mans wat hul lewens verloor het en hoor die ware verhale van moed, opoffering en broederskap wat in die hitte van die stryd gesmee is. Begin 18:00 vir 18:30. Bespreek: Tixsa. Navrae: 066 420 6181

Family Night & Day Market @ Kolonnade Retail Park, cnr Sefako Makgatho Dr & Enkeldoorn Ave – Nov 27&28

Unique gifts and crafts, food vendors, children’s play area. Nov 27 starts 17:00-22:00; Nov 28 starts 09:00 until late. Enquiries: 063 790 2726.

Liggiefees @ Jakaranda Kinderhuis, 1 Talitha Kumi St, Derdepoort 326-Jr – Nov 27–Dec 23

Live performance every night from 19:00 including Joshua na die Reën, Riaan Benade, Sean Miles, Dodo Nyoka and many more. Book: Tixsa. Enquiries: 012 800 4700

Pretoria Zoo Bday Price Promotion @ Pretoria Zoo – Nov 27

National Zoological Garden of South Africa (Pretoria Zoo) will extend its birthday admission initiative for a further 12 months as the Zoo marks its 127th birthday. Visitors can enter for R27 on the 27th of every month for another year. Enquiries: Sasha 079 056 7551

SMASH Fun Cricket Day @ Pretoria High School Old Boys Club/Phobians – Nov 27

Ages 6–13. Open to ALL skill levels – even if you’ve never played cricket before! 60-minute team cricket matches against other teams, fun skill challenges and activities. Starts 15:00–18:00. Book: Smash cricket app. Enquiries: info@smashcricket.co.za

16 Days of Activism Market & Family Day @ Capital Park Community Centre, 317 Myburgh Street – Nov 28

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food or non-perishable food items to support families in need. Starts 09:00–15:00. Enquiries: 076 324 4352

Amici Noël @ Nazareth House Kapel, 290 Florence Ribeiro Ave, Waterkloof – 28 Nov

Die Amici-koor bied hul tradisionele konsert aan as deel van hul 30-jarige bestaan. Begin 14:00 en 17:00. Navrae: 012 460 3074

Christkindlmarkt @ Deutsche Internationale Schule, Simon Vermooten Dr, The Willows – Nov 28

Traditional German Christmas Market: Live music programme, Traditional German food, Market hall and Festive lights. Booking: www.christkindlmarkt.co.za Starts 15:30. Enquiries: 012 803 4106

Droomland Pretoria @ Pretoria Botaniese Tuin, 2 Cussonia-laan, Brummeria – 28 Nov

Fees op die gras met live musiek deur Spoegwolf, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Matthew Mole, Van Pletzen, Kurt Darren, Bobby van Jaarsveld, Jan Blohm en meer. Begin 10:00. Bespreek: Plankton. Navrae: 012 002 5200/1

Festive Fun Day @ 431 Rodericks Road, Menlo Park – Nov 28

Hosted by Fortis Collective. Raising funds for a charity. Christmas Presents exchange: Bring your well-cared-for, pre-loved toys, books, clothes and gifts for all ages and swap them for something new. Lots of kids activities. Starts 09:00–12:00. Enquiries: WhatsApp 066 115 5319 or enquiries@fortiscollective.org

Kersfeesmark @ Lavender Kontrei Mark, h/v Apache en K97 – 28 Nov

Kom beleef die lekkerte van Kersinkopies, plaaslike produkte, unieke handgemaakte geskenke en vakansie-bederfies. Los geskenkie by Kersvader 13:30 en 17:00, Kersvader deel geskenke uit, veilige speelarea vir kinders. Nagmark begin 16:00. Vermaak deur Irene-Louise van Wyk en Liezel Pieters. Begin 09:00–21:00. Navrae: 083 262 1947

Kersmark @ Riviera-Jakaranda Gemeente, Blakestraat 125 – 28 Nov

Lekker pannekoek, jafels en tuisgebak, geskenke en boeke. Begin 10:00–13:00. Navrae: Rolin 071 869 4962

Military Market & Family Day @ 175 32nd Street, Warehouse 18, Doornkloof East – Nov 28

Survival gear & military antiques, PCP air rifle shooting tournament. Book: tentpro.co.za Enquiries: 076 717 5654

Netball Fun Day @ Laerskool Totiusdal, Waverley – Nov 28

7-100 ages welcome. Individual or team entries for three or more games. Entries close November 22. Dress up as something that starts with the first letter of your name. Starts 08:00. Enquiries: 062 587 7553.

Swurve Festive Fun Run @ Van Ryneveld Lifestyle Centre, 65 Van Ryneveld Avenue – Nov 28

Distances: 5km fun run/1km kiddies run. Dog-friendly. Dress up: Red, white and green. Bring a donation for the elderly — clothing, toiletries or other essential care items. Scan QR code on poster to register. Starts 07:00. Enquiries: 076 762 0049

Wit Olifant Sale @ 749 Richmondstraat, Erasmuskloof – 28 Nov

Is daar ‘n wit olifant in jou huis? Kom verkoop enigiets wat in die pad is. Worsbroodjies ook te koop. Begin 08:00–15:00. Navrae: 064 655 4186 of 073 883 1743.

Kersfeesliggies: Indoor Christmas Market @ Montana Hervormde Kerk, h/v Jan Bandjies en Azanza, Montana – Dec 1–26

Duisende liggies, kos, kindervermaak en ‘n binnenshuise Kersmark. Sondae gesluit. Begin: 18:00–22:00. Bespreek: kersfeesliggies.co.za Navrae: 012 567 1753

Teater Kersmark @ Fairtree Atterbury Theatre, Lynnwood Bridge – 2-8 Des

Die teater se voorportaal word omskep in ’n Kersfees opwip-winkel met ’n verskeidenheid unieke geskenke, handgemaakte produkte en heerlike eetgoed. Sien die poster vir tye. Navrae: 012 942 5951

Castle Walk Christmas Market @ Castle Walk Shopping Centre, 491 Nossob Street, Erasmuskloof – Dec 5

A vibrant new festive market experience bringing together the best of local creativity, delicious food and great music. Support local, dogs welcome. Starts 10:00–17:00. Enquiries: 012 347 0859

Moot Christmas Drive @ Mountain View – Dec 5

Each year, we bring smiles and festive cheer to kids by delivering sweet treats and sharing the joy of the season. Our goal? To hand out 20 000 sweetie packs during our 7-day Christmas Drive. Help make the dream possible by donating on their Buddy page: www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/moot-christmas-drive

Vintage Christmas Market @ Irene Village Mall, c/o Nellmapius and Pierre van Ryneveld – Dec 5&6

Over 150 exhibitors, SA’s biggest Christmas gift, vintage & decor show. Bring your letters to Santa’s Mailroom. Santa photos: Saturday 12:00–14:00; Sunday 15:00–17:00. Carols: Sunday 15:00–17:00; Christmas ‘sing along’ community & public Carols on the Saxophone. Starts 09:00–17:00. Enquiries: 063 237 0373

Wonder Fest @ Wonderboom National Airport, Lintvelt Road, Doornpoort/Onderstepoort – Dec 5

More than a festival — it’s a full cultural experience bringing together premium music, food, fashion, lifestyle and unforgettable energy in one space. Book: Webtickets. Starts noon (12:00) to midnight (00:00)

MDSA Christmas Market @ Pierneef Tennis Club, 333 23rd Avenue, Villieria – Dec 6

New date and venue. Hosted by Miss, Mr, & Mrs Deaf South Africa. Live music, arts & crafts, festive treats, Christmas gifts, light and more. Starts 08:00–15:00. Enquiries: Janice WhatsApp: 071 470 4022 or ceo@missdeafsa.co.za

Moot Christmas Drive @ Villieria – Dec 6

Each year, we bring smiles and festive cheer to kids by delivering sweet treats and sharing the joy of the season. Our goal? To hand out 20 000 sweetie packs during our 7-day Christmas Drive. Special guests: Ruan Tennant en Irene-Louise van Wyk.

Kerssang @ Pierneefteater, Mogg Ave, Villieria – 6 Des

Met Gertjan Holtzhausen en Eraneé de Beer. Kom sing saam en vier die Christusfees. Begin 15:00. Bespreek: info@pierneefteater.co.za of WhatsApp 072 460 5568

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