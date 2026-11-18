Security guard shot in buttocks and stomach in Pretoria shooting

A 50-year-old security guard was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being shot in Equestria, Pretoria East, on Tuesday, November 17. Emergency responders reported wounds to his stomach and upper buttocks.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said Silverton police were called to the scene at about 15:00 and found the man receiving treatment from paramedics.

Van Dyk said unknown suspects allegedly shot the man in the stomach and left thigh while he was walking through a bushy area.

Despite his injuries, he managed to reach the corner of Braai and Libertus streets, where a passer-by helped him.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) spokesperson Casper Visser said the unit received a call from Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services just before 15:00.

The call reported that a security guard had been shot several times during a suspected street robbery.

Visser said responders found the man in a critical condition with wounds to his abdomen and upper buttocks.

They used a portable ultrasound and applied a specialised tourniquet to his abdomen before Best Care Emergency Medical Service rushed him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Van Dyk said Silverton police had opened a case of attempted murder and were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Also read: Lion cubs, tiger cubs and bat-eared foxes seized in Pretoria wildlife bust

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