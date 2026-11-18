Police seized three lion cubs, two tiger cubs, three bat-eared foxes and three caracal kittens at a property in East Lynne on Tuesday, 17 November.

According to SAPS, members of the Endangered Species Unit worked with officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment after receiving information about suspected wildlife dealing in the Villeria policing precinct.

After checking the tip-off, the team went to the property at about 12:45 and arrested three men aged 21, 24 and 25.

Police said the men would be charged with dealing in wild animals under the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act. They are expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrates’ Court.

Veterinarians will assess all 11 animals to determine whether any need specialised care. Conservation authorities will then arrange for them to be housed at a wildlife conservation facility or another place of safety.

Tshwane district police commissioner Major-General Samuel Thine commended the officers and conservation officials who acted on the tip-off. He said cooperation between police and conservation authorities was important in tackling the illegal wildlife trade.

Police are investigating whether the suspects can be linked to other criminal activities.

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